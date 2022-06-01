ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia is turning off some of Germany's gas supplies — but the country isn't likely to feel a huge hit

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZz3x_0fwrKfVw00
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Getty Images, Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Russia is turning off some of Germany's gas supplies over Shell's refusal to pay in rubles.
  • But Gazprom's exports to Germany via Shell supply just 1.3% of the country's gas consumption.
  • Germany says Russian imports could fall to 10% of its natural gas consumption by mid-2024.

Russia is turning off some of Germany's gas supplies over Shell's refusal to pay in rubles, but this is unlikely to significantly impact Germany's energy security.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is heavily reliant on Russian natural gas and both economists and government officials have warned of what could happen if President Vladimir Putin cuts off supplies.

Russia and other former Soviet states supplied more than two-thirds of Germany's gas imports in 2020, according to the German federal network agency .

Economists have estimated that Germany could lose 220 billion euros ($240 billion) in economic output, or 6.5% of its gross domestic product, over the next two years if Russian gas imports were halted. The CEO of Deutsche Bank has said a recession in Germany would be "virtually unavoidable" in such a scenario.

But Wednesday's announcement about Russia halting supplies only covers a tiny amount of Germany's total natural gas consumption. The move only affects gas supplied to Germany by Shell from Gazprom, which the Russian energy giant puts at up to 1.2 billion cubic meters a year.

According to the German ministry for economy and climate, the country consumed around 95 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2016. Ministry data shows that Germany still consumes roughly the same amount of natural gas. Based on these figures, Gazprom's exports to Germany via Shell supply only 1.3% of the country's gas consumption.

And gas made up only a quarter of Germany's total energy consumption in 2019 anyway.

Berlin was already on a trajectory to curb its reliance on Russian imports

"Germany is in the process of rapidly reducing its energy dependency on Russia and broadening its energy supply," the country's ministry for economy and climate said in May, noting that it was diversifying its supply chains.

Western nations have been moving to pivot from Russian energy sources after the country invaded Ukraine in late February. Some have imposed sanctions on Russia's energy sector in an attempt to cut off funding to its military.

Germany said that it previously imported around 55% of its gas from Germany. By mid-April this had fallen to 35%, the country's economy and climate ministry said .

The company said it imported more natural gas from Norway and the Netherlands, as well as more liquefied natural gas to plug the gap. It has been urging consumers and businesses to cut down on their oil and gas consumption, including energy used through heating and transport.

Germany said in March that Russian imports could account for as little as 10% of its natural gas consumption by summer 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Daily Beast

Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

President Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the Kremlin might interpret the transfer as an escalation.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Energy Security#Russian#Nurphoto#Getty#Shell#Soviet
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

515K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy