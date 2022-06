Click here to read the full article. Ronnie Hawkins, the Southern rockabilly singer who helped shape and launch the Band and other Canadian rock artists, died Sunday after battling a long-term illness. He was 87. Hawkins’ death was confirmed to The Canadian Press by his wife, Wanda: “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever.” The musician, revered by his peers and followers as ‘the Hawk,’ grew his reputation with his highest-charting single, “Mary Lou” which reached No. 26 in the U.S. charts. The Hawk was famous for his stage presence, characterized by his robust vocals and humorous exchanges, including...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO