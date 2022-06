The Fort Wayne trio Uncle Muscle are a power pop force to be reckoned with. Armed with the one-two-three punch of three dudes who can all sing, write, and play, Uncle Muscle lean into a mixture of the garage rock abandon of mid-90s Sloan, the power pop highs of Red Kross and Cheap Trick, and the rock and soul of NRBQ. The trio met at Sweetwater’s Rock Camp as teens and formed the B45s. Now, they are ready to conquer the indie rock world at large.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO