Detroit, MI

T.J. Hockenson will get paid but it won’t be by the Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Detroit Lions selected T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was not happy at all. In fact, there were a plethora of Lions fans who were in the same boat as I was. My anger had absolutely nothing to do...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 9

Tjader T S Gerdom
2d ago

don't want to lose him but I understand the position of the article. I hope we figure out how to keep this corn-fed Iowa boy.

Reply(1)
3
Lyv Wyre
2d ago

They would be stupid. He was a top draft pick the year he came out and was not a bust and proved himself to be one of the best in the league at his position very early on in his career already. He's the best weapon we have on the offensive side of the ball skill position wise and he looks like he's improving every season. What more do the Lions need to see in a player they themselves took a chance on with a Top 10 draft pick??? He has proven himself not just worthy of a nice payday but also a leadership role on the team along with the respect of his peers, the front office and Lions fans all the same. Let's go Hock!!! ✊🏼✊🏼💯

Reply(1)
2
