ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

After defeating Trump's 'handpicked' candidate, Brian Kemp tries to make peace

By Email
Corydon Times-Republican
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Brianna Keilar talks to political reporter from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Trump's track record on endorsements so far verges on astonishing

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich provides his analysis of the primaries and called for a "unified party" going into November on Tuesday's "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Remember that it's very, very likely now that Mehmet Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania and he was endorsed by Trump. So the president overall, President Trump overall has a very good track record. Look, I want to say I was for Perdue. And as you know, I'm very deeply for Jake Evans in the sixth District. But the fact is that Governor Kemp, to his credit, put together a very powerful campaign, used all the weapons that a sitting governor has to raise an amazing amount of money spent about two and a half months demolishing Perdue as a candidate, with Perdue not having the money to counter it. And Kemp is going to win a significant victory. And I think we ought to be honest about it. That's the only major defeat that Trump is going to have tonight. And overall, Trump's track record so far verges on astonishing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Cnn
SFGate

David Perdue’s Pathetic, Racist, Conspiracy-Ridden Georgia Governor Campaign Is Officially Over

David Perdue is, once again, a loser. A year after coughing up his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossof, the 72-year-old business executive-turned-politician has been trounced in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia. Perdue entered the race backed with the blessing of Donald Trump, who has long been pining to replace incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whom the former president believes didn’t work hard enough to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins forces Trump-backed Vernon Jones to Georgia GOP House runoff

A Georgia congressional candidate hand-picked by former President Donald Trump forced a Republican runoff election with a conservative trucking executive in a competitive race that tested the strength of the former president's power in the state. Mike Collins, the oldest son of former Rep. Mac Collins, and Vernon Jones, the...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Takeaways from the night the lights went out in Georgia for Trump

WASHINGTON — It was the night the lights went out in Georgia for Team Trump. Former President Donald Trump's favorites were dismissed up and down the ballot Tuesday, as Republican voters handed him a book-end rebuke to his 2020 re-election bid loss in the state. But Georgia was just...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy