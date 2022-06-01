ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Shooting threat on social media shuts down Franklin County schools

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
The Waynesboro Area School District is closed Wednesday because of a social media post that threatened a school shooting,...

PennLive.com

Teen charged with making shooting threat toward Franklin County school district

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with threatening a Waynesboro school shooting on social media, which prompted the district to cancel all Wednesday classes, police said. Local police and the FBI determined the 14-year-old created a social media account and posted a photo of a masked person holding a gun, with a caption that said students should not go to school, police said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Teen arrested, charged for Waynesboro school district threats

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a complaint received on Tuesday, May 31, about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and threatened students not to go to school in a social media post. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Harrison Avenue, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
wdiy.org

Threatening Snapchat Post Leads Franklin County District to Cancel Events

A threatening post on Snapchat has prompted a Franklin County school district to cancel all events for the rest of the year. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports Waynesboro police are investigating who is behind the fake account. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/02/teen-charged-with-making-shooting-threat-toward-franklin-county-school-district/. (Original air-date: 6/2/22)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Chambersburg, Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Chambersburg. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street. Police said the shooting was an isolated case and the public is not in danger. Stay with WGAL for updates...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WUSA9

Student originally believed to have sent school threat of violence was actually victim of bully plot to get him into trouble, principal says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School officials believe a threat posted on social media against a Montgomery County high school was actually part of an elaborate plan to bully another student. The threat against Winston Churchill High School was posted on social media Tuesday. Montgomery County Police (MCP) Detectives investigated...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Pa. State Police Investigating Homicide In Franklin County

A woman was found dead; the suspect fatally shot by police in Va. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a homicide in Franklin County. On Wednesday, June 1st, just after 6:00 PM, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Lugen Township in the 8900 block of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster police investigating sextortion scam

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Body found in Franklin County woods, homicide investigation underway

Lurgan Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Lurgan Township after a body was found in the woods. On June 1 at approximately 6 p.m., members of PSP Chambersburg were dispatched to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Franklin County to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
