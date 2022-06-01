ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance near Bahamas

By Taylor Lang
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 News meteorologists. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance near the Bahamas. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

New U.S. hurricane outlook sees five major storms

HOUSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Forecasters on Thursday amped up their outlook for the U.S. Atlantic hurricane season, saying warm sea temperatures and the absence of a moderating wind shear portend a "well-above average" number of storms. Colorado State University researchers raised their estimate for tropical storms, hurricanes and major...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#The Bahamas
click orlando

Full list of names for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first tropical wave to come off the coast of Africa, even though it is more than three weeks until the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Remnants of Hurricane Agatha could become Alex as storm threatens Florida

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico earlier this week, could regather strength to become the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm, now entering the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatán peninsula, is “likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward”, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Thursday.If the depression reaches wind speeds over 39mph (63 kph), it will be named Tropical Storm Alex, the first of the 2022 hurricane season which officially began on 1 June. The NHC gave an...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week

The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Weather Channel

2022 Atlantic Hurricane, Tropical Storm Names: History of This Year's List

With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season underway, here's a look at the names you'll see this year. A few of these names debuted after the disastrous 2004 hurricane season, when four different hurricanes sliced through Florida. Alex - Alex has been used for four tropical cyclones since its inception in...
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

Tropical cyclones favor Florida's Gulf Coast in June

Hurricane season is approaching and June 1 marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. While strong hurricanes are uncommon this time of year, weak storms are not. Historically speaking, the Florida Gulf Coast is especially susceptible to tropical systems early in the season. Hurricane season in June...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy