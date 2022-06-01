Watch CNBC's full interview with Wharton's Jeremy Siegel on inflation

Bitcoin is in the early stages of a price recovery, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase, who claim that the cryptocurrency has “significant upside potential” following one of the most severe crashes in its history.The price of bitcoin returned above $30,000 on Monday, marking a 15 per cent increase from the 18-month low it hit in mid May.In a note to investors last week, JPMorgan strategists wrote that $38,000 currently represented the fair market value for bitcoin – roughly 25 per cent up from today’s price.“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/ February...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO