Watch CNBC's full interview with Wharton's Jeremy Siegel on inflation

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of...

www.cnbc.com

pymnts

JPMorgan CEO Dimon: Economic ‘Hurricane’ Is Coming

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the company is preparing for extremely dire economic situations. He said there’s “a hurricane” coming — an upgrade from his previous assessment that it was a “storm.”. “You’d better brace yourself,” Dimon told the roomful of analysts and investors, according...
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Watch for consumer trends to gauge the state of inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that any signs of consumer negativity next week will be a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. "I know it's a total drag to hope for negativity, but that's what we need right now" to bring inflation down, he said. "I bet we'll find that confidence is falling rapidly."
State
Pennsylvania State
TheStreet

Investors See Real Estate as Best Hedge Against Inflation

Real estate investments have struggled recently, with the FTSE Nareit REIT index falling 11.95% year to date. But investors often view real estate as a hedge against inflation, which is particularly relevant now, with consumer prices soaring 8.3% in the 12 months through April. So you may not be shocked...
UPI News

Dow falls 176 points; U.S. markets start June with declines

June 1 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell to start trading for the month of June on Wednesday as investors expressed concern about the state of the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 176.89 points, or 0.54%, the S&P 500 fell 0.75% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.75%.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to pick up shares of Deere for an ‘absurd’ bargain

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday urged investors to purchase shares of Deere at the start of the next trading session. "You can now get its stock for just 15.5 times earnings, which I just think is absurd. So, you've got my blessing to buy it tomorrow morning," the "Mad Money" host said.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Bitcoin price rallies as JPMorgan strategists predict 25% gains

Bitcoin is in the early stages of a price recovery, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase, who claim that the cryptocurrency has “significant upside potential” following one of the most severe crashes in its history.The price of bitcoin returned above $30,000 on Monday, marking a 15 per cent increase from the 18-month low it hit in mid May.In a note to investors last week, JPMorgan strategists wrote that $38,000 currently represented the fair market value for bitcoin – roughly 25 per cent up from today’s price.“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/ February...
CNBC

Here’s the average 401(k) balance of Americans in their 30s — how do you compare?

If you're in your 30s, retirement can still feel like something you don't have to start thinking about just yet. However, the sooner you start investing for retirement, the more time your money has to grow. Which is why if you've been automatically contributing a portion of your paychecks into a 401(k) account, you've already been taking very crucial steps to set yourself up for the future.
CNBC

CCTV Script 04/05/22

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 4, 2022, Wednesday. The 50 basis point interest rate hike is the biggest rate hike by the Fed in the past two decades, but it's already priced in by the market. The attention amongst investors has shifted to the future path of rate hikes which the Fed Chair Powell revealed at the press conference after the interest rate decision.
CNBC

Wall Street and the problem of "way too many publicly traded fintechs"

Fintech has racked up some notable wins against the Wall Street incumbents, whether it's in payments, trading or lending, but the recent market has clobbered all of the fintechs that went public. One area where financial services upstarts struggled to achieve scale and go public is in asset management. While...
CNBC

Mortgage rates rise sharply after three weeks of easing

Mortgage rates rose sharply this week, after pulling back over the last three weeks. The 30-year fixed hit 5.36% Monday and then moved higher again Tuesday to 5.47%, according to Mortgage News Daily. Volatility in global markets Monday sent bond yields higher. Mortgage rates follow loosely the yield on the...
