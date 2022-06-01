ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacBook Air 2022 reveal at WWDC now more likely than ever - and I'm hyped

By Matt Hanson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y68kn_0fwrGbYW00
(Image credit: Daria Photostock / Shutterstock)

Apple’s WWDC 2022 event is now only a few days away, and in the run-up, it appears that the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is incredibly hard to buy.

Now, usually, news about stock shortages for a popular product isn’t good news, especially when it concerns the best laptop you can buy right now, but this has actually got me pretty excited for what Apple could show off at WWDC.

As 9to5Mac reports (opens in new tab), the M1 model of the MacBook Air is hard to get hold of right now, with shipping estimates in the US for the base model between June 8 – 15.

For high-end models of the MacBook Air, you’re looking at the end of June for delivery, and even many Apple Stores appear to have no stock until the end of the month.

While this is certainly frustrating for potential buyers, it could also be good news. Apple has been affected by supply issues which initially had us worried about the likelihood of new Macs and MacBooks coming anytime soon, but could it actually make a new MacBook Air (2022) more likely?

Analysis: Yeah, I’m getting my hopes up

OK, so the lack of MacBook Airs currently on sale isn’t concrete evidence that Apple is preparing a successor. In fact, some people may say that it could prove the opposite, as the company is clearly having no problem selling any MacBook Air it makes, so why rush with a replacement?

However, it’s been two years since the last model came out, and it’s high time Apple released a follow-up. We’ve seen an increasing number of rumors emerge as well regarding a new MacBook Air 2022 appearance at WWDC, along with an M2 chip, which will be an upgrade over the excellent Apple–made M1 chip that powers the current MacBook Air.

If Apple is planning a new MacBook Air, then it could explain why stock is drying up, as it will be replaced by a new model. Apple typically stops selling an older model when a new version is released.

The delay in getting a MacBook Air (M1, 2020) could be fortuitous, then, if Apple does announce the MacBook Air (2022) during its WWDC keynote on June 6. It means people who were going to buy the older model can now buy the new version, which will presumably come with some big upgrades. Apple has also been quite good at releasing new models selling for the same price as the old ones, so that delay could end up being pretty great timing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkF6n_0fwrGbYW00

Matt (Twitter) is TechRadar's Senior Computing editor. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. If you're encountering a problem or need some advice with your PC or Mac, drop him a line on Twitter.

Comments / 0

TechRadar

Toshiba unveils its most powerful 2TB SMR hard drive yet

Toshiba has announced its latest HDD offering, the 3.5-inch P300 Desktop PC Hard Drive. The new release is aimed at graphic designers and creative professionals looking for high performance and is available in storage capacities of up to 6TB. Toshiba says the new HDD is suitable for use with workstations...
ELECTRONICS
