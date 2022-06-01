ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brag Book: Gabrielle Burns

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re bragging about Gabrielle Burns: An 8-year-old student at Detroit...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch: Detroit Grand Prixmiere from Campus Martius

DETROIT – Join Bernie, Jamie and Indy Racer Tony Kanaan and other guests for our Grand Prixmiere Show LIVE on Local 4+ from Campus Martius. The Detroit Grand Prix kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend on Belle Isle.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Anita Baker announces one-night-only Detroit homecoming show in July

DETROIT – One of the most famous musicians to come out of Detroit is returning home for a homecoming event in July. Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker will perform a special one-night-only homecoming show at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets (starting at...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Headstone installed in Detroit cemetery after year-plus delay

DETROIT – Local 4 has heard from several people about delays with items they paid for to memorialize loved ones at a cemetery in Detroit. Cora Doss contacted us after waiting more than a year for a headstone. Forest Lawn Cemetery blamed it on supply chain issues and promised...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank investigates DTE and their growing concerns of fraud

DETROIT – On Thursday, DTE launched an investigation after it appeared that a customer’s identity was stolen to establish new service. Dawn Reimer was concerned about her DTE bill and worried that her account would be frozen or, even worse, that her power would be shut off. Local...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summertime favorites kick off this weekend and the Detroit Grand Prix races around Belle Isle one last time. Detroit Grand Prix (Belle Isle), through Sunday: Start your engines for the premiere racing event of the year dashing around beautiful Belle Isle for one final time. Fans can catch all the action on the grandstand and participate in fan activities around the island including interactive displays, music and plenty of food options. Local 4 is the Detroit Grand Prix station and viewers can watch live coverage throughout the weekend on Local 4+. Tickets and schedule here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hello Kitty pop-up truck is back for one day only in Metro Detroit!

DETROIT – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be continuing its 2022 U.S. tour by stopping in Metro Detroit this weekend. The all-pink cafe on wheels will be carrying exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty. The truck will be stopping by on Saturday, June 4, 2022,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 fun things to do on the Detroit Riverwalk

The Detroit Riverfront has been voted the most beautiful river walk for two years in a row by USA Today -- and soon, it will be even grander!. Leaders recently broke ground on a new park, which will be a collaboration between the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the Huron Clinton Metroparks, amongst others.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Can you help? Detroit Dog Rescue needs more foster families

DETROIT – The Detroit Dog Rescue, a no-kill shelter in the City of Detroit, needs your help. But it’s not money or donations they need. It’s homes as they are out of room for all of the dogs they’re receiving, and the cost of living is to blame.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop University of Michigan’s annual peony sale

ANN ARBOR – Are you looking to add more color to your garden?. Matthaei-Nichols at the University of Michigan is now holding its annual peony sale featuring numerous varieties, including those found in the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden on campus. Grown locally, the plants come in 3-gallon containers and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old girl has been missing since May and was last seen in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Detroit on May 10. Officials said Abigail McCuaig may travel to Flint and anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 1-313-596-2200 or call 1-800-THE-LOST. She is biracial. She is Black and white,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 new stores coming to The Village of Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills, Mich. – The Village of Rochester Hills is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a variety of newly signed leases. Most recently, Robert B. Aikens and Associates, owners of The Village of Rochester Hills, announced that American Eagle and Aerie will be joining their shopping center in time for back-to-school shopping.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw Community College awards cash to pitch competition winners

ANN ARBOR – Six entrepreneurs have been given money to help jump-start their business dreams through Pitch@WCC. The annual pitch competition saw the local entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to expert judges at Washtenaw Community College’s The Entrepreneurship Center in May. Participants had virtual coaching sessions with experts leading...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy