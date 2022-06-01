Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Max

Francene Marie interviewed Casting Director Keema Mingo about a new movie being filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Submit your photo and info to be an EXTRA in this movie. Yes, Crypt TV is setting up lights and cameras for ‘The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster’ From Bomani J. Story As First English-Language Feature and they’re looking for EXTRAS. The movie is about a teenage anti-hero, Vicaria, who is on a desperate quest to cure death. With brilliant intelligence and a willingness to lose it all, Vicaria is able to resurrect the corpse of her recently slain brother, but unknowingly creates an unstoppable monster hungry for revenge. Learn more about the film here.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO