Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Max

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Biggun a loving home! Biggun is a 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog. He is easy to walk and an overall great dog. Biggun also likes to sit in your lap!. To get more information on Biggun or any of the dogs, cats or other animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, click here.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chef Troy is back!. Troy Gagliardo, owner of Motown Spice Provisions and former chef right here on Rising is back to talk about his weight loss and fitness journey ahead of a special half-Ironman he’s participating in on June 26. He’s running in support of...
CHARLOTTE, NC– They come in many shapes and sizes, they can be filled with different jellies and custard, and covered in whatever topping you want. Yes, even bacon!. Today is one of Rising’s favorite days, because it’s National Donut Day! The only thing better than a juicy donut, is getting it for free!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday is National Trails Day, and if you want to get some fresh air this weekend here’s your opportunity!. Evergreen Nature Preserve, Little Sugar Creek Greenway, and Crowders Mountain State Park were all listed as the some of the top trails in the Charlotte area.
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. Entrepreneur LaToya Evans recently closed on a castle-like $1.15 million home in south Charlotte. “One of the most powerful things about me and […]
Francene Marie interviewed Casting Director Keema Mingo about a new movie being filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Submit your photo and info to be an EXTRA in this movie. Yes, Crypt TV is setting up lights and cameras for ‘The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster’ From Bomani J. Story As First English-Language Feature and they’re looking for EXTRAS. The movie is about a teenage anti-hero, Vicaria, who is on a desperate quest to cure death. With brilliant intelligence and a willingness to lose it all, Vicaria is able to resurrect the corpse of her recently slain brother, but unknowingly creates an unstoppable monster hungry for revenge. Learn more about the film here.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CATS has selected the winning artwork to be featured on 2023 transit passes. Charlotte Area Transit System officials say first through third place winners will have their artwork printed on Local, Express, and Express Monthly passes for the 2023 calendar year. Winners include:. Scott Partridge –...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte‘s new animal resource center is now open! Whether you are interested in adopting, scheduling a wellness or spay/neuter appointment for your pet, or just want to check out the facility, HSC is welcoming you to do so!. Interested in Adopting?...
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events. From a roof top pool party to a 5k run or a fun night at the movies, these events are a great way to spend the weekend with friends or family.
See You Space Cowboy...(Wes Hicks/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Friday, June 3 may be a warm one in Charlotte as temperaturesmax out at 82, but readers may want to wear black — both to soak up the rain possible between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. but to mourn this Roundup. Today's collection of Charlotte articles will be the last to impart the insight, conciseness and wit on the Queen City, but NewsBreak will still bring users daily Charlotte content.
Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory. Two are seriously injured and another is in critical condition and not expected to survive. A former local Sheriff who used to issue gun permits, and a current popular gun shop owner, are speaking out with their idea. Panthers’ project bankruptcy filing...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bahakel Communications President and CEO Beverly Bahakel announces that Anna Kooiman is returning home to Charlotte and to WCCB to host a lifestyle-based show. In 2010, the sunny and beloved host of WCCB News Rising, Anna Kooiman said goodbye to her Charlotte viewers and embarked on...
Duke Energy is reporting 9,272 active power outages across the Carolinas as of 9:30 p.m. Friday. 3,000 are without power in Lancaster County. 2,000 are without power in York County. 1,000 are without power in North Charlotte.
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As Charlotte and Mecklenburg County experience unprecedented growth, some local residents are learning you can be forced to pay for new infrastructure with your own property and towns don’t need your permission to take the land. A Huntersville car repair shop owner is fighting for...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s called “the lipstick effect.” With prices rising on just about everything, our shopping habits are changing. But, we’re still making room for small luxuries, like lipstick or candy. A new report from market research firm NPD Group says right now, many...
Arthur was visiting Charlotte when he noticed a group of ladies posing for a selfie. When he asked if they needed someone to take their picture, he had a goal in mind. He succeeded. Bride: Ebony Jones, 37, financial manager – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Dept., native of Whiteville, North Carolina...
SHELBY, N.C. (News Release) — Bradley Smith of Cowpens, S.C. tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $183,287 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing. Smith bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Swifty’s on North Post Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $130,155.
When the temperature rises, do what any good Charlottean would do and head up to the mountains for fresh air. Get oriented: Both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are scattered around two main hubs: Asheville and Boone. When to […]
MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – Harris Teeter is opening Davis Lake Fuel Center as the company celebrates its grand opening June 3 – June 5 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion. The Fuel Center will offer customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use...
