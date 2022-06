A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station 670 KBOI (“Station”) 1419 W Bannock St, Boise, ID, 83702, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.KBOI.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station...

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO