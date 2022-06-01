Regular Unleaded Over $4 Gallon In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
KY3's online hub connecting you to resources and new stories about mental health. Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield. Nice Looking Friday and most stay dry Saturday before rain chances begin to go up into the start of next week.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rally is expected to bring 5,500 people to Springfield later this month. The BMW Motorcycle Owners of America National Rally is expected to bring about $1.4 million dollars to the local economy. The group will visit Springfield from June 16-18. It will raise money...
(KTTS News) — A man from Springfield has drowned in Lake Springfield. The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old John Hance drowned after he jumped off a dock Tuesday afternoon and did not resurface. KY3 says rescue crews treated another man who jumped into the water to try and save him.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from UPS trucks at two locations in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, the thefts happened on May 28 through 31. UPS reported 15 catalytic converters stolen in all. The thieves stole some of the catalytic converters from the UPS location on 1920 N. Nias Ave. They stole others from the UPS location on 1939 E. Florida St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The I-44 Eastbound exit ramp to travel Westbound on Chestnut Expressway will be closed until Wednesday, June 8, 2022. According to MoDOT, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, the exit ramp will be closed to allow construction crews to replace the pavement on Chestnut Expressway. Travelers can turn right at […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
I've added a new item to my bucket list. I'd love a lighthouse. That's not asking much. The truth is I have found a Missouri home that has the Lake of the Ozarks in its backyard and it does have a lighthouse. Mission accomplished. I first found this dreamy place...
(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for a few strong to marginally severe storms this afternoon and evening. The storms will be along and south of I-44. The best chance for severe storms will be along the Arkansas border southeast of Springfield.
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound. When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large police presence was at the Kum and Go on West Bypass and Chestnut Tuesday, May 31. Springfield Police have cleared the scene but said they have one person in custody. According to SPD, they received a call from the store clerk concerning a person who was asleep in their vehicle […]
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
(KTTS News) — We now know the name of the man who died after a shooting at a party near Ozark over the Memorial Day weekend. Robert Winningham was 46. The Christian County Sheriff says he got into a fight with someone and fired a handgun. Someone else fired...
One part of the historic route 66 through Laclede County suffered a major loss yesterday (Wednesday). Firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed the old Oasis Truck Port and Café after fire broke out around noon. It first opened in 1958 by then resident Ed Lentz and had been in...
