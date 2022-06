BEREA, Ohio – Firefighters rescued a Strongsville man, 21, who became stuck on a ledge over the Rocky River at about 11 p.m. May 28. The ledge was 6 to 8 feet below an overlook off West Bridge Street, just west of South Rocky River Drive. The river was about 40 feet below the ledge. The man told police he climbed over a fence at the overlook to reach the ledge. He said he misjudged the drop to the ledge and was unable to climb back up.

