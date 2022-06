MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is averaging its fewest COVID-19 cases in almost a month, with the Department of Health Services reporting 1,173 new cases diagnosed in the last 24-hour period. That’s about 200 more cases than were diagnosed the day before. With 2,410 cases identified a week and a day ago out of the equation, the 7-day average dropped sharply to 1,610 cases per day Wednesday; that rolling average was 1,748 cases the day before.

