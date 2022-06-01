ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Beachline back open, traffic heavy after multivehicle crash

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

A multivehicle crash on the Beachline shut down all eastbound lanes and limited westbound traffic to one lane on Wednesday morning.

By 8:45, both westbound lanes were open, but traffic was backed up for several miles to the toll plaza, according to FL511. One eastbound lane was reopened.

Images on FL511.com showed at least eight emergency vehicles on the site with a tractor-trailer and other vehicles off the highway at mile marker 20 beyond Innovation Way by 8 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Driver killed in wrong-way Volusia County crash on I-4

DELTONA, Fla. — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 4 in west Volusia County was closed after midnight due to a vehicle crash involving a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities responded to the area near mile marker 110 near Deltona around 12:45 am Friday. According to Florida...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-4 in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Deltona woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Volusia County crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 am. on I-4 east near the Dirksen Drive exit in Deltona, closing...
DELTONA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
ocala-news.com

Driver extricated after falling logs crush pickup truck in northwest Ocala

A driver was extricated on Wednesday after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs in northwest Ocala. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched at approximately 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of W Highway 326 and NW Highway 225 in reference to a log truck rollover with patient entrapment inside of a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Beachline#Fl511#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 21-year-old Leesburg woman dead after crash on SR-44 in Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Leesburg woman is dead after her pickup truck collided with another truck in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on State Road 44 and Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis. In a...
EUSTIS, FL
mynews13.com

Osceola County to extend Celebration Boulevard to help relieve traffic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Osceola County are looking to relieve traffic on one major road by extending Celebration Boulevard. Osceola County wants to extend Celebration Boulevard. The county is considering three routes, each about a mile. The extension would provide another north-south link. The project has a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
leesburg-news.com

21-year-old Leesburg woman dies at scene of crash on State Road 44

A 21-year-old Leesburg woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Lake County. She had been driving a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup at 8:34 a.m. westbound on State Road 44 at Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis when she veered onto the grass shoulder and overcorrected, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She entered the eastbound lane of traffic and drove into the path of a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by a 45-year-old Groveland man. He had been hauling a trailer when the woman’s pickup collided with the left side of his vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, landing on its roof. He suffered minor injuries.
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shooting injures one, leads to crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a late-night shooting in south Orlando. Officers responded to Millenia Boulevard and Radebaugh Way shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Orlando police said the incident began after someone fired shots at a car traveling north along Millenia Boulevard near Oak Ridge Road. One person...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man who traded gunfire with Orlando police dies

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who opened fire on Orlando police officers during a traffic stop on May 18 has died as of Thursday afternoon, according to the department. The man was identified as 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr. Investigators said two officers in an unmarked car attempted...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County prepares for heavy rain, flooding

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency officials in Osceola County say just because you haven't experienced flooding in the past, that doesn't mean you won't in the future. They say flood risk isn't just based on history, it's also based on rainfall, water flow, flood-control measures, and changes from new development.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

3-time PGA Tour winner dies in Polk County crash

POLK CITY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say 59-year-old Bart Bryant, three-time PGA Tour champion, died after a pickup truck rear-ended his vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, Bryant stopped for construction, but another driver failed to notice. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near State Road 33 and Flanders Station Dr.
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy