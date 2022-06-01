Beachline back open, traffic heavy after multivehicle crash

A multivehicle crash on the Beachline shut down all eastbound lanes and limited westbound traffic to one lane on Wednesday morning.

By 8:45, both westbound lanes were open, but traffic was backed up for several miles to the toll plaza, according to FL511. One eastbound lane was reopened.

Images on FL511.com showed at least eight emergency vehicles on the site with a tractor-trailer and other vehicles off the highway at mile marker 20 beyond Innovation Way by 8 a.m.