ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'Fire Island' star Joel Kim Booster on being gay and Asian: 'I'm proud of who I am'

By Michael James Rocha
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

These days, if you end up on an elevator with comedian Joel Kim Booster, he might give you this elevator pitch for his new film, "Fire Island."

"It’s about a group of friends who go to a fantastical gay island trying as hard as they can to fall in love and get laid. Then chaos ensues."

It's probably not fair to ask Booster — who both wrote the film and stars as the main character, Noah — to reduce "Fire Island" to a two-sentence pitch. After all, the queer rom-com, which begins streaming on Hulu this Friday, has been generating a lot of buzz for many reasons — and the right kind of buzz at that.

"Fire Island," a reference to the iconic gay-friendly vacation destination off of New York's Long Island, is one of the rare gay-themed rom-coms from a major studio, in this case Searchlight Pictures. Another high-profile gay rom-com, Universal Pictures' "Bros" — directed by Nicholas Stoller and written by Stoller and Billy Eichner — is set for a Sept. 30 release.

Besides being that cinematic rainbow-hued unicorn, "Fire Island," much like "Bros," is that other rarity: a queer romantic comedy with queer actors. In the case of "Fire Island," the cast includes some of the industry's top queer actors, Asian or otherwise, including Booster, "SNL's" Bowen Yang, TV actor Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder"), theater actor Nick Adams ("Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and the Lincoln Center revival of "Falsettos") and one Margaret Cho.

The who's-who caliber of this cast is not lost on Booster.

"It was really important that this friends group felt authentic," Booster said by phone from his home in Los Angeles. "We saw every actor — straight and gay. Every time a gay actor came in, the authenticity just felt more there, more real. There aren’t a lot of gay rom-coms and certainly not one by a major studio, so it wasn’t hard to get these gay actors on board.

"Having Bowen be a part of it is special, and having Margaret Cho wanting to be a part of it? That’s magical. She’s an icon and a legend, and it’s very surreal for her to be a part of this. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it were not for her."

What he's doing pretty much keeps him busy — very busy, actually.

A regular on the stand-up comedy circuit, he's appeared on "Conan" and had his own stand-up special on Comedy Central. He's made regular appearances on NPR's "Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!" He is co-host of the podcast "Urgent Care with Joel Kim Booster + Mitra Jouhari." This weekend, "Fire Island" — directed by Andrew Ahn ("Spa Night") — finally streams on Hulu. Starting June 16, he has a five-show engagement at American Comedy Co. in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

And if all that weren't enough: On June 21, his next special, "Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual," makes its debut on streaming giant Netflix.

'Really a conversation'

On a recent Tuesday morning, Booster beamed with excitement about being back on the stand-up circuit.

"It’s really exciting to come to San Diego days before my special comes out," Booster said. "I’ve been building new material, so it's great to get that out there."

Audiences can expect "kind of a half and half — with some old material and some new, never-before-heard material that I’ve been workshopping in L.A. So it’s really exciting for me to able to work out some new stuff and work in some of the greatest hits."

Days before this interview, Booster and Co. appeared at RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles. Think Comic-Con, but more sequins and stilettos. It's billed as a "convention that celebrates the art of drag, queer culture and self-expression for all."

"It was a lot of fun," Booster said. "I've never been to DragCon. I was grateful that people came to our panel. There were a lot of panels to attend, and a lot of drag queens to see, so the fact they showed up to hear about our film, I’m grateful."

Booster has a lot to be thankful for. For one, things are finally opening back up, and for a performer, that's been a god-send.

"It was really tough for me during lockdown because so much of what I talk about and write comes out of my interaction with the audience," he said. "I’m not one of those comedians who writes stuff and repeats them verbatim from one show to the next. To me, it’s all about that collaboration with the audience. It’s a really a conversation for me. So without that during lockdown, I wasn’t able to develop a lot of material. That’s just not how I work."

Intersection of identities

Joel Alexander Kim Booster was born in 1988 in South Korea and was adopted as a baby by an American couple. His upbringing, he admitted, would surprise many, mainly because it wasn't the kind of environment that would have typically nurtured a comedian.

"It’s funny, I don’t know if growing up, people would have called me funny," he said. "I was homeschooled until I was in high school," raised in what he's called a "conservative, White, Evangelical Christian family" in Plainfield. Ill.

"But I guess part of what made me funny was my bluntness. I didn’t know how to keep my mouth shut. I didn't know what was appropriate to say and what wasn’t appropriate to say. I was the kid who asked the questions you weren’t supposed to ask because I really didn’t know any better. And I guess I still don't."

The juxtaposition of a conservative upbringing in a White family led the young Booster to a lifelong search for identity, especially for an adopted Korean boy who just happens to be gay. All that, and much more from his life, informs his comedy — a style he's described as part autobiographical, part commentary on classism and racism in the gay community.

In past interviews, he's joked that he knew he was gay before he knew he was Asian, but that, he said in a serious tone, wasn't without its challenges.

"When you exist at the intersection of a lot of different identities, like I do, you’re always trying to triangulate ... . It’s a very complicated calculus you have to do everyday," he said. "Are they coming to me because I’m gay, or because I’m Asian, or because I’m gay and Asian?

"I try not to focus on the day-to-day, but let's face it, Asian men are treated differently than White men, gay men are treated differently than straight men, and Asian gay men are treated differently as well. There are many different ways to exist when you’re at this intersection, but I’m proud of who I am, and I don’t plan on changing for anybody."

Even so, he admits it's not easy.

"It does take a lot of organizing my thoughts and balancing different parts of your self," Booster said. "Therapy helps and comedy helps a lot, honestly. To be honest, a lot of these things I worked out because of comedy. Did I struggle? Yes. But these days, I’d say things are a bit more settled at this point. It’s not something I write much about anymore comedically, but that is always running in the background."

Inspired by Jane Austen

Much of that tension and search for identity flows through "Fire Island," which he created and wrote after being inspired by Jane Austen.

"It started very simply when I brought 'Pride and Prejudice' out during a trip to Fire Island in 2015," Booster said. "I read it that week, and it just struck me as: 'Oh, my god, it felt so relevant.' Gay guys being on Fire Island and observing how gay men oppress and separate each other based on race, body image and actual wealth. Who’s better than other people? How on this island, there was this class system, but this time among gays. It was a slow burn, but I finally came up with a concept of modern-day class warfare and how, in the middle of that, two people could fall in love."

In an interview with queer cannabis magazine Buds Digest published on 4/20 , Booster said: "There are a lot of people who wanna dismiss this movie because it takes place on Fire Island. Specifically, I think there are a lot of queer, young people of color who don't have the means because, let's face it, Fire island is impenetrable economically for a lot of people. I think it was easier for us because we lived in New York and we had 16 friends laying around that could, you know, split a house with us. I get that. I understand what the Island's reputation is."

The concept of a cultural and economic divide on Fire Island — and about who's able to go and why — became apparent to Booster and his friends, including Yang, during their early visits.

"It’s less apparent now, but yes, you still see a lot of self-segregation," Booster told the Union-Tribune. "I go with my best friends every year. That is empowering to go with your chosen family. All of that other stuff — race and class and masculinity and body image — all of that is so arbitrary when you’re with your chosen family."

Beyond that, he said, going to a place like Fire Island is liberating. In a previous interview, Booster has said: "Everybody should be able to have a week surrounded by gay people and no straight people.”

Asked to expound on that, he said: "A lot of gay people don’t realize how much weight they carry around navigating a heterosexual world every day. Society is built for straight people, not built for us. On Fire Island, you’re in a world where you can be yourself, and that’s transformative."

Filming on Fire Island presented its own set of challenges: "There was a lot of weather, a lot of rain, a lot of waves. Shooting on the island was not easy. Weather was very finicky. The island is its own kind of character. I was very proud of the crew and how they were able to problem-solve in the moment."

Despite that, he said, creating and filming "Fire Island" will always mark a milestone moment for him and for Yang as gay Asian comedic actors.

"The No. 1 most rewarding part was getting to do this with Bowen," Booster said. "Conventional wisdom in the industry is: 'They’re the same. They’re both gay. They’re both Asian. They’re both funny.'

"We’ve gone in for the same parts. We've never been in the same movie. ... This entire process — getting to do this with my friend — was a way to prove how different we are even though we check the same demographic boxes."

'Joel Kim Booster LIVE!'

When: 8 p.m. June 16, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 17, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 18

Where: American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., San Diego

Tickets: $10 (21-and-up only with a two-drink minimum)

Online: americancomedyco.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Joel Kim Booster Doesn’t Need Gay Rom-Com ‘Fire Island’ to Be Palatable for ‘Certain People’

Click here to read the full article. Call it fate, or luck, but whatever you call it, Joel Kim Booster was vacationing on Fire Island when he first picked up “Pride and Prejudice.” The 34-year-old comedian and actor grew up watching BBC’s miniseries of the same name and later fell in love with the movie starring Keira Knightley. But it wasn’t until he devoured a hard copy that he noticed the striking similarities between the beloved gay mecca off the coast of New York’s Long Island and Jane Austen’s classic novel about high society, hasty judgement and haphazard romance. “I remember putting...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: ‘Longtime Companion’ Depicted Tragedy on Fire Island

The rom-com Fire Island, debuting June 3, is set on that coastal community off Long Island, favored by queer New Yorkers as far back as the 1930s. The scenic locale — free of cars and inhabited by a population of white-tailed deer — has served as a film backdrop before, most notably in Ryan Murphy’s 2014 adaptation of The Normal Heart for HBO, and before that in the 1989 ensemble drama Longtime Companion. In both, Fire Island is depicted as a gay utopia, a carefree bacchanal soon to end with the appearance of a mysterious and deadly illness that seems to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Dae Kim: I Love ‘Friends,’ but Series Was ‘Challenged’ When It Came to Diversity

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Dae Kim is reflecting on the lack of Asian-American representation in Hollywood. The “Lost” icon and “Hawaii Five-O” alum opened up about teaching his children to appreciate when Asian stars are onscreen, in everything from a commercial to blockbuster movies. “When my kids are watching shows, my wife and I always did this natural thing, which was whenever there was an Asian face on screen, to point it out to say, ‘Look,'” Kim told Esquire. “Just by doing that, it kind of created a dynamic where you would notice when you didn’t see it.” One...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Society
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Mitra Jouhari
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Conrad Ricamora
Person
Margaret Cho
Variety

Matthew López to Adapt LGBTQ History Bestseller ‘The Deviant’s War’ as Amazon Limited Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment are developing a limited series based on “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America,” historian Eric Cervini’s New York Times bestseller. The book tells the story of Frank Kameny, a Department of Defense astronomer in the 1950s who became a leading figure in the fight for LGBTQ civil rights when he sued the federal government after being fired because he was gay. Tony-winning playwright Matthew López (“The Inheritance”) is set to adapt, Variety has exclusively learned. “When I first read Eric’s book,...
SOCIETY
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joel Kim Booster and ‘Fire Island’ Team on Crafting the Hulu Movie’s Queer Romances, Comedy and Villains

About five minutes into Fire Island, the Joel Kim Booster-written and Andrew Ahn-directed film delivers one of its best needle drops: Kathleen’s cover of Willy Wonka classic “Pure Imagination.” The moment is a clever play, serving as the background soundtrack to the arrival of the film’s core ensemble. Noah (Booster), Howie (Bowen Yang), Luke (Matt Rogers), Keegan (Tomás Matos) and Max (Torian Miller) are all carrying their golden tickets to the candy factory that is the iconic island. But as the waves lap at the boat’s edge, the sun casting an almost rainbow glow upon the annual gathering spot, the song...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Island#Fire Island#Long Island#Gay People#Racism#Asian#Hulu#Searchlight Pictures#Universal Pictures#Snl#Lincoln
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: One Star Played Several ‘Law & Order’ Characters

Sylvie Brett’s mother Julie has brought some drama to the popular NBC television series Chicago Fire over the seasons. The actress, Kelly Deadmon has portrayed the mother of Kara Killmer’s character for a few episodes now. However, some fans of another Dick Wolf franchise may have immediately recognized the actress’s face when she stepped onto the screen for Fire. This is because Deadmon has also appeared in several episodes within the Law & Order world.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

HBO Renews Hit Dark Comedy Series for Season 4

HBO has renewed Bill Hader's dark comedy series Barry for Season 4 at HBO and HBO Max. Variety confirmed Thursday that the network officially greenlit the hit series for an eight-episode fourth season to be directed by Hader, who co-created Barry alongside Alec Blerg. Barry Season 4 will begin production in Los Angeles in June. A potential premiere date has not been announced for the season, which was renewed just four weeks into the hit series' third season.
TV SERIES
The Daily South

Reba McEntire Joins the Cast of ABC's Crime Drama Big Sky

Rumor has it that the world is about to get a little more Reba, which is always a good thing. The country legend announced that she has joined the cast of the ABC thriller Big Sky, which was just renewed last week for a third season. Reba McEntire will join...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’: David Graziano Set As Showrunner For Season 24 Of NBC Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Coyote co-creator/executive producer David Graziano has been named the new showrunner of Law & Order: SVU for the venerable NBC drama series’ upcoming 24th season. Graziano succeeds Warren Leight who stepped down as showrunner at the end of the current 23rd season after a total of eight years at the helm across two stints. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano star in Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running live-action primetime series in television history Dick Wolf, Graziano, Julie Martin, Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Ken Brown, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘What the End Will Be’ Off Broadway Review: 3 Generations of Gay Men in One Family Dramedy

Like many young playwrights these days, Mansa Ra has cut his teeth writing for television in this golden age of content creation — in his case, for the NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam.” And that training shows clearly in his engaging but uneven new stage drama “…What the End Will Be,” which opened Thursday at Roundabout’s Off Broadway venue Laura Pels Theatre.
MOVIES
Collider

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show is returning for another season as HBO renews the Emmy-winning series. The show is created by and stars comedy powerhouse, Robin Thede. After concluding a successful six-episode long Season 3, the next season of A Black Lady Sketch Show will focus on, ‘a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.’ Thede will be joined by Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV Movie & TV Awards to Feature ‘Elvis’ Song Performance From Diplo, Swae Lee (Exclusive)

Diplo and Swae Lee are set to take the stage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the first live televised performance of Elvis soundtrack single “Tupelo Shuffle.” The track, from the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann film about the King of Rock and Roll in theaters June 24, also features Elvis cast members Austin Butler, who plays Elvis Presley himself, and Gary Clark Jr., who plays Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in the film. The film also stars Tom Hanks as “Colonel” Tom Parker.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhat's Inside the MTV Movie & TV Awards Gift BagLouis C.K. Reveals Secret Movie,...
MOVIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy