To update the Westchester County Airport’s Master Plan. When completed, this Airport Master Plan will guide airport land use and operations for the next decade or longer. Westchester County Airport is the third-busiest airport in New York State and serves as a transportation hub for the region. It provides convenience to the public and businesses, and it generates economic benefits. It also creates environmental, public safety and health concerns that need to be consistently monitored and evaluated so that adverse impacts and risks can be minimized.

RYE BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO