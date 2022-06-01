Central Indiana donut shop lands in top 20 of Yelp’s best donuts in the US list

WHEN PEDRO ULLOA opened Le Croissant French Bakery (@lecroissantfrenchbakery) in Greenwood late this past winter, the bakeshop was instantly mobbed, with “Sold Out” signs often going up before noon. Take one look at the cases, and you’ll understand why. Piles of plump, lacquered croissants, fruit-topped Danishes, and brioche rolls will have you pressing your nose against the glass. So be sure to set your alarm, whether your morning fix is a croissant stuffed with strawberries and Chantilly cream or a savory slice of quiche Lorraine with a puff-pastry crust and silky, just-set custard. 916 E. Main St., Greenwood, 317-360-9263.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO