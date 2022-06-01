ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The...

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Youth Rodeo underway in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday was a nice day for the Youth Rodeo in Vernon County, Missouri. The event runs through Saturday from 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm. The public is invited and children under 6 are free. Activities include Steer Wrestling/Bull Riding, Bareback Broncs, Calf Roping Saddle Broncs,...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

See A $5.00 Kids Movie This Summer in Missouri

It's summertime and the kids are out of school. And B&B Theatres wants to help you keep your kids from being bored with their summer kids series at the Galaxy Cinemas in Sedalia, and other B&B Theatres throughout Missouri. When I was a kid the movie theater chain in my...
SEDALIA, MO
Two Stunners at Missouri Lottery Commission Meeting

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Lottery Commission met Thursday in Jefferson City and it brought forth two pieces of bad news. The first is the executive director of the state lottery officially turned in her letter of resignation. Lance Mayfield of Viburnum is the chairman of the lottery commission. He says...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Lavender Country Is the Closer, Arguably Better, Provence

The iridescent purple flowers wave gently along with the breeze. Acres of long rows of lavender sprout from sun-warmed soil in its characteristic plume. “Every time the wind blows, it rustles the foliage and the stems and the buds,” Katie Lockwood says. “It releases oils that are in the plant, and the scent just is all over the field. It’s incredible.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Cheeses sold in Missouri and other states recalled

KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:. Cottonwood River Cheddar. D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

State of Missouri Auctioning Historic Stones

The State of Missouri is offering citizens the a chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of our state history, as the salvaged stone from the recent State Capitol Exterior Stone Repair project will be put up for auction on this Friday, June 3rd . The salvaged Burlington Limestone from the...
MISSOURI STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Forgives Weed Offenses

Obtaining marijuana in Kansas City is easier than buying bubble gum. Seriously . . . There must be a chewing gum shortage because local pharmacies never have the kind that KC likes. But I digress . . . The point here is that weed is basically legal and this battle...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Meet the People of Benton County - Peyton Painter

THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING HERE IS: The Lake, and hunting. WHAT I WANT TO BE WHEN I GROW UP: I want to work for my grandpa in heavy construction. FIRST JOB: Helping my grandpa at jobs. FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY: Going to Florida with my family. THE BEST TIME OF...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Poll Shows 62 Percent of Missouri Voters Support Recreational Marijuana

As Missouri prepares to potentially decide the fate of recreational marijuana in the state this fall, a new poll offers some encouragement for those in the "pro-" category: More than half of voters are in favor of legalization. The poll, which was conducted by polling firm SurveyUSA between May 11...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

