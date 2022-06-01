ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Event Calendar: June 2022

By Orlando Magazine Staff
orlandomagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough July 4: Take in enchanting topiaries and gather gardening tips while sampling seasonal foods from the outdoor kitchens placed throughout the theme park. Enjoy live music while picking up outdoor-living advice you can use at home. Epcot World Showcase, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista. disneyworld.disney.go.com. SEAWORLD...

www.orlandomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022

Orlando, and the hospitality industry is rebounding big-time in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting debut of new attractions, experiences and hotels, here are a few new Orlando date night ideas that are now open, and many still coming soon.
ORLANDO, FL
budgettravel.com

Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration 45% off - $61

Against a backdrop of tropical palm trees, a serene waterfall spills into one of the resort’s outdoor pools. A pool bar means there is no need to interrupt pool time to grab refreshments. Bubbling hot tubs allow stress to melt away, while the waterslide caters to guests with an insatiable appetite for adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEW Tiger Woods Attraction Opening Soon in Orlando

There are new things happening in Orlando constantly!. Of course, you’ve got Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando to explore, as well as SeaWorld Orlando, and plenty of shopping and Orlando ambiance to take in. But if you’re a golf fan, you’ll want to head over to experience Tiger Woods’ new golf attraction opening this month!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando raises prices for annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has increased the price on its annual and seasonal passes Friday. Florida residents will see price increases of $25 to $40 based on the particular pass selected. [TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Inside the Magic

Gay Days Takes Over Disney World Despite Florida Battle

Amidst a nationwide debate, a popular event has returned to the sunshine state. Finally, after a three-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, Gay Days has returned to Orlando. This comes just as Pride Month begins nationwide. However, this also comes at a time when nationwide debate is still rampant over Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation.
ORLANDO, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Sloppy Joe's Orlando

I wonder what Papa would make of it all. As legend has it, Ernest Hemingway was a regular of a Key West bar that would eventually become known as Sloppy Joe’s. According to the website of the newest Sloppy Joe’s, at Orlando’s Icon Park on International Drive, it was actually Hemingway who suggested the name. And today he is very much a part of the brand image, with his likeness on cocktail glasses, annual look-alike contests and, here, his quote above the bar (which has a large mirror with “Papa’s Pilar Rum” on it) that reads, “I drink to make other people more interesting.” (The quote has his signature but I don’t think he really signed it.)
ORLANDO, FL
floridatrippers.com

12 Best Water Park Hotels In Florida You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best water park hotels in Florida? Then look no further, we did all the hard work of finding the best water park hotels in Florida so you don’t have to!. As the sunshine state, some of the best water park hotels in Florida are...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Orlando’s new Packing District starting to take shape

ORLANDO, Fla. – Progress continues to be made as more work is done inside Orlando’s Packing District. “It takes a long time to get it to a spot where it starts to move quickly, so here after five years suddenly it’s starting to happen,” Kenneth Robinson, the president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities said.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Edwards
click orlando

Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who is in for some sweet freebies on Friday. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Here’s where you can score a free doughnut...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Animal Camp comes to Apopka!

Catherine Gergley is a mother, an educator, and a lover of all things nature. She grew up locally in Winter Park and has always been great with kids and animals. Twenty-six years ago, she founded The Winter Park Nature Camp at Mead Gardens, combining both of her passions. Throughout its history, Nature Camp has allowed Gergley to bring thousands of kids from all over Central Florida up close and personal with animals of all kinds.
APOPKA, FL
orlandomagazine.com

The 2022 Burger Issue: The Classics

High-end meets a casual lakeside elegance you may not find anywhere else in Orlando. Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe, taking over from the old Mesa 21 location less than two years ago, has found its footing in this bustling area of Downtown Orlando. The compact building’s western-facing picture windows offer stellar views of the lake, bordering on its other side by the newly completed I-4. It’s a curious juxtaposition, with tranquil lake views in the foreground and busy motorists whizzing to and fro in the distance. To the south, there’s a lovely playground situated in a neighboring park, where it isn’t uncommon to watch families with young children play or see patrons taking a post-meal stroll. For the burger lovers, Russell’s offers their Russell’s Royale with cheese, a juicy house-blend patty with lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, sauce, and cheese on the bottom! It’s well-balanced, and the toasted brioche bun makes the perfect burger bookends for this impressive and classic stack.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Whose birthday is it anyway? Orlando’s own Wayne Brady

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedy fans are raising their glasses in a drinking song that toasts Central Florida native and birthday boy, Wayne Brady. The award-winning comedian, musician and current host of CBS game show “Let’s Make A Deal” turned 50 on Thursday. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Seaworld Orlando#Gardening Tips#Orlando Event Calendar#Epcot S#Epcot World Showcase#Seaworld
orlandomagazine.com

The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Sides

Don’t you forget about … the sides! Beth’s Burger Bar serves excellent sides like classic fries, tots, and onion rings. Switch it up and deviate from the classics with their sweet potato fries, frickles, Marmie Duke’s jerky, and cheddar cheese curds. Multiple locations in Orlando, Edgewood, and Lake Mary • bethsburgerbar.com.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Drink Pairings

Whiskey connoisseurs, rejoice. Tucked away in Dr. Phillips, this cozy spot offers an extensive list of rare, hard-to-find, barrel-pick whiskey and bourbon to couple with your handcrafted burger. For guests who prefer something a bit sweeter, the Blueberry Collins (blueberry vodka; house-made sour mix; and lemon, orange, and mine zest) and Devereaux (bourbon, essence of elderflower, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine) cocktails are as refreshing as they are photo-worthy.
ORLANDO, FL
themeparktourist.com

3 Retired Universal Orlando Attractions That Received a Worthy Replacement (and 3 That Did NOT)

In recent years, Universal Orlando has truly been bringing their A-game when it comes to introducing brand new attractions into their theme parks. While some attractions simply fill a vacant space within the park, oftentimes a new attraction will take over the show building or footprint of another. These ‘replacements’ are typically met with considerable apprehension throughout construction before their grand opening allows riders to experience an attraction that far exceeds its predecessor.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical weather system bearing down on Florida will bring rain to Central Florida, although some areas will be affected much more than others. Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for Brevard and Osceola counties as the system, which is expected to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season, later in the day.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
orlandomagazine.com

The 2022 Burger Issue: Secret Menus and Sauces

At The Strand, the secret sauce runs in the family. The Strand Burger, a favorite of the owner Joe Rees, features a secret bleu cheese sauce topped with roasted jalapenos, giving that frenetic combination of heat and cool. The O.G. Burger is a specialty burger developed by the Rees children, featuring a “fancy sauce.” Who can resist a burger with “fancy sauce?” 807. N. Mills Ave • strandorlando.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Travelers Are Getting New Dining Options

If you’ve ever traveled through Orlando International Airport (MCO), you probably know that the airport isn’t historically one of the most technologically advanced in the world — although it does have its very own “FastPass” system. That’s all about to change when the airport’s new...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

10 hours of fun: Caribbean festival brings food, music to Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is bringing 10 hours worth of fun, food and music this weekend. The free festival begins at 12 p.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Clermont. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida...
CLERMONT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy