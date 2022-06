Two of the top teams in the National League face off once again Friday night! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Brewers prediction and pick. The San Diego Padres are struggling at the moment as they have lost four straight games. The Padres got swept by the St. Louis Cardinals to begin the week and now blew a three-run 9th inning in last night’s game. NL saves leader Taylor Rogers struggled in the final inning and allowed four runs without even getting an out. The Milwaukee Brewers are finding ways to win games, and now have their ace on the mound tonight. This pitching matchup tonight is a battle between two of the NL Cy Young favorites.

