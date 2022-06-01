ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harveys Lake, PA

South Carolina man, 21, charged by Harveys Lake police with child rape

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZjlm_0fwrCg6z00
McRoy

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HARVEYS LAKE — A man from South Carolina was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he sexually assaulted a child multiple times for years.

Floyd Bruce McRoy IV, 21, of Summerville, was charged by Harveys Lake police after investigating claims from a girl he sexually assaulted her for several years in Harveys Lake and other locations, according to court records.

The girl relocated to another state, where she reported the allegations.

Court records filed by Harveys Lake police say an interview with the girl by a sheriff’s department in North Carolina was recorded. The recorded interview was transferred to Harveys Lake police resulting in charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault were filed against McRoy.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for McRoy on May 9 from District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township.

Online court records from Dorchester County, S.C., say McRoy was jailed at the Dorchester County Detention Center on May 10, and extradited to Luzerne County on Tuesday.

Details of the alleged sexual assaults are listed in the criminal complaint against McRoy.

McRoy, formerly of Harveys Lake and Hunlock Township, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to society and a flight risk.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Benton man seeks to withdraw guilty plea to felony drug trafficking charges

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Benton, Columbia County, claimed he was pressured by his former defense attorney into pleading guilty to trafficking illegal drugs. Mark C. Eyerly, 33, was arrested in a joint investigation by Wilkes-Barre Township police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and state police peddling a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl and heroin in 2020, according to court records.
Times Leader

Police: Woman sold methamphetamine in front of three children

PITTSTON — City police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a woman they allege sold methamphetamine while caring for three children from a residence that was later deemed unfit for habitation. Christina May Crawn, 41, of 148 Panama St., Pittston, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Thomas...
Times Leader

Nanticoke man gets nine years for methamphetamine and heroin trafficking

SCRANTON —A former Nanticoke resident was sentenced to nine years in prison on June 1 for his role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy. William Terron, 38, was sentenced by District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. According to Attorney John C. Gurganus, Terron plead guilty and admitted to being part of a conspiracy to deliver between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of crystal meth and 1 to 3 kilograms of heroin in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Schuylkill counties back in 2018.
NANTICOKE, PA
Times Leader

Trial set for former band director on corruption offenses

WILKES-BARRE — A former band director at Crestwood High School charged with inappropriately touching a student pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday. Theron Roberts, 39, of Wapwallopen, appeared before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas with his attorney, Frank Nocito, for a dispositional hearing. After Roberts entered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harveys Lake, PA
City
Hunlock Township, PA
State
South Carolina State
City
Summerville, PA
Times Leader

New York City man charged in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon. Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was captured during a massive police manhunt when a trooper spotted him walking about one-half...
Times Leader

Years added onto Wilkes-Barre man’s firearm sentence

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday structured a sentence for a Wilkes-Barre man to remain in state prison for several additional years. Erik Joseph Benner, 35, of Minden Place, admitted to crashing an all-terrain vehicle that seriously injured a passenger while fleeing a state trooper on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 18, 2020, according to court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Police#Violent Crime
Times Leader

Dallas teacher wins GOP nomination in 22nd Senatorial District

WILKES-BARRE — A Dallas School District teacher has declared victory in the race for the Republican nomination in the 22nd Senatorial District. According to unofficial results, the known write-in votes in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties show Thomas Bassett holding a clear and decisive lead on the Republican side in the May 17 primary.
DALLAS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre POWER! holds first event since pandemic

KINGSTON — After a lengthy layoff due to the pandemic, Wilkes-Barre POWER! was back to uniting the community, encouraging networking and benefitting local organizations at Kevin’s Bar and Restaurant on Wyoming Avenue on Thursday night. The evening’s gathering was in support of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for...
Times Leader

Eleven Republicans interviewed for vacant Luzerne County Council seat

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council heard pitches Tuesday from 11 Republicans interested in filling the vacant eleventh council seat through 2023. The applicants: David Chaump, Marc Dixon, Thomas Dombroski, Robert Fisher, Greg Griffin, Brian Kisenwether, Ronald Knapp, William Levinson, Matthew Mitchell, Arthur Savokinas...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Interim Luzerne County Children and Youth overseer appointed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kelly Gaughan has agreed to serve as acting Children and Youth administrator, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz told county council Friday afternoon. Gaughan will receive $83,000 in the temporary position, he said. “I would like to wish Kelly the best in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County nearing completion of U.S. Senate recount

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s mandated recount in the U.S. Senate race is expected to wrap up Friday afternoon, county Election Board member Alyssa Fusaro said Thursday. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman ordered the statewide recount because the top two unofficial...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy