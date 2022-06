The week to come promises to be one to remember… even if one character might prefer to forget it!. General Hospital couldn’t have made the writing on the wall any clearer. “Run,” it said. “Run, Nikolas, as far from Esme as you can get!” But this being a soap opera and all, he did not read the writing on the wall, allowing son Spencer’s “girlfriend” to remain dangerously close. And this week, it looks like that mistake just might come back to bite him — hard.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO