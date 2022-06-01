ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, IA

Remsen St. Mary's Baseball Continues Hot Start with 10-2 Win Over Gehlen Catholic

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Fourth-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s defended their home field and kept their unbeaten start to the year rolling with a 10-2 win over Gehlen Catholic on Tuesday night. The Jays were the first to get on the board with a run in the top half of the third inning. Connor Kraft gave...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

siouxcountyradio.com

Western Christian Headed Back to Championship

For the second straight year the Western Christian boys soccer team has knocked West Liberty out of the state soccer tournament in the Class 1A semi-finals. The game was scoreless at halftime this afternoon before Miles Baccam got the Wolfpack on the board in the 55th minute. Baccam added a second goal in the 68th minute before before Jeremiah Kredit scored the final goal in the 86th minute.The 3rd ranked Western improved to 17-1 with the win while 13th ranked West Liberty finished 14-4.
HULL, IA
KLEM

Hinton Softball Handles Gehlen Catholic with Big Innings

Hinton softball got back to a .500 record with a 10-1 win over Gehlen Catholic on Wednesday night. The night started off right away for the Blackhawks scoring six runs in the first inning. The Blackhawks batted 10 in the first with the highlight coming with the bases loaded and Aubree Lake lacing double that scored all three runs. Lake went on to drive in another run late in the game to finish with four for the night. Hinton Head Coach Jennifer Jacobs-List says the strong offensive night came from her team being disciplined at the dish.
HINTON, IA
KLEM

Shirley Lorraine Lang

Shirley Lorraine Lang, 94, of Remsen, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Gerald Bertrand assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4-7pm Tuesday. There will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume 1 hour before the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to fischfh.com.
REMSEN, IA
Le Mars, IA
Sports
City
Hinton, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Remsen, IA
KLEM

Amber Judy Arens

Amber Judy Arens, age 39, of Le Mars, IA passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center & Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at All Saints Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars with Father Bruce Lawler officiating and Deacon Paul Gengler assisting. Burial will follow at the Remsen Community Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m. all at the church. Visitation will resume 1 hour before the funeral on Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com. The vigil prayer service and funeral will be live streamed at www.allsaintslemars.org.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Henry R. Bader

Le Mars, Iowa – Henry R. Bader, 92, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Rev. Timothy Geitz will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars with the family present from 5-7 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation at the church on Saturday before the service. An additional funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church in Worms. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms. The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to mauerjohnsonfh.c.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, June 4

Sioux Gateway Airport is among eight in Iowa that will receive part of a 100-million dollars grant. The Iowa Department of Transportation will distributing 3.15 milllion dollars toward phase one of a T-hangar construction project at Sioux Gateway. The grants are to be used for terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure. The biggest portion of the money – more than half – will go to Des Moines International Airport. It will be used primarily to build a five-story parking garage there.
SIOUX CITY, IA
pipestonestar.com

PAS elementary principle resigns

Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) Elementary Principal Toni Baartman has resigned from her position. Baartman said she took a new position as the middle school principal in Worthington, which is her hometown. “I grew up there and went to school in the school I will be principal at,” Baartman said. “My...
PIPESTONE, MN
Person
St. Mary
KLEM

Friday News, June 3

The raffle of an A-R-15 style rifle that had been scheduled this weekend at the Sioux City Bandits indoor football game has been indefinitely postponed. Brett Funke (FUNK), the team’s marketing and sales director, says plans for the fundraiser began a year ago, after a similar gun raffle on “military night.”
SIOUX CITY, IA
#Hot Start#Hawks#Lying Down#Chicago Blackhawks#Highschoolsports#Jays
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Farm Breaks Record Selling For Over $2.5 Million [PHOTOS]

A farm in Iowa sold for more than double the price per acre than the county’s average on Friday- for a new county record!. The land sold is located in Le Mars and consisted of 96.33 acres of farmland and 3.67 acres for the farm place (home). According to Sioux City Journal, property buyers are the neighbors north of the farm.
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
nwestiowa.com

Semi totaled in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a semitruck and trailer were totaled in an accident on Highway 10, four and one-half miles southwest of Sioux Center about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Fifty-year-old Ryan Ray Hillman of Muscatine was driving a 2022 Volvo semitruck pulling a freight trailer west...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
1380kcim.com

City Of Carroll Announces Finalists In Search For Next Fire Chief

Pictured L-R)–Carroll Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch; Fort Dodge Fire Department Lieutenant, Jon Schreck; and Carroll Fire Department Lieutenant, Brad Warnke. Full-sized image can be found included below. Carroll city officials have announced the finalists in their search for a new fire chief. The candidates are current Carroll Assistant...
CARROLL, IA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
superhits1027.com

Iowa Supreme Court rules in truck franchise case involving Clear Lake, Sioux City

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in Clear Lake. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa D-O-T to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law, and the new dealership should not be allowed to open.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kynt1450.com

Reported Drowning at Lake Yankton

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drowning at the Lake Yankton beach Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office says a female found in the water was identified as 27-year-old Tallan Smith of Yankton. Two kayakers reportedly spotted Smith and called to the beach for help. Authorities say members of the public brought the victim to shore. The Sheriff’s Office says Smith was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Alicia Hummel Murder-Seven Years Later

Seven years ago today, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel from Sioux City was murdered at Myron Grove west of Vermillion. The case remains unsolved to this day. The cause of death was drowning, but injuries to Hummel’s head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule Hummel’s death a homicide.
VERMILLION, SD

