Toddler injured in Cleveland shooting

By Talia Naquin
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 3-year-old.

Around 2 a.m. in the 7200 block of Garden Valley Ave., someone fired shots from a car driving through the parking lot. Bullets hit a 3-year-old and a 30-year-old man.

The toddler was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to EMS. The man was grazed in the arm and was treated at the scene.

Crime scene detectives marked several casings throughout the parking lot. Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

