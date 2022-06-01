ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Tesla Isn't Giving Away Bitcoin: Watch Out For This Elon Musk Deepfake Video

By Samyuktha Sriram
 2 days ago
A deepfake video depicting an AI-version of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is going viral, once again.

What Happened: The deepfake video appears to show Musk explaining how Tesla will give away 2 Bitcoin BTC/USD for every one Bitcoin sent to the scammer’s wallet address.

In the video, the AI-Musk even acknowledges the downturn in Bitcoin’s price and claims that Tesla is offering to distribute double the amount invested on the scammer’s website.

The number of bots and deepfake videos promoting crypto scams has been on the rise, with the latter having a larger success rate.

Earlier this month, another deepfake video made the rounds on social media drawing in unsuspecting investors with promises of larger returns in exchange for crypto deposits.

The video caught the attention of Musk himself, who tweeted “Yikes. Def not me,” after seeing it.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $1,936, down 2.79% in the last 24 hours.

#Deepfake#Web3 Investment#Tesla Inc Tsla#Btc
