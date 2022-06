Donna Lee Swallow, 87, of Beallsville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, in the Arbors at Woodsfield. She was born Oct. 5, 1934, near Alledonia, a daughter of the late Karl and Charlotte Allietta Saffield. Donna was an active member of the former Beallsville United Methodist Church, the former Chapter...

