Paul R. Turner, 81, of Clarington, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 28, 1940, Clarington, a son of the late George and Effie Weil Turner, Sr. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired as a foreman from Bayer Chemical, New Martinsville, West Virginia, served on the Switzerland of Ohio School Board and was a member of Laings Church of Christ.

CLARINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO