Missouri Not Last In Terms Of Redistricting

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO