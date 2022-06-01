ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri Not Last In Terms Of Redistricting

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City) Although it was long overdue, Missouri is not the last state...

www.mymoinfo.com

kttn.com

Missouri man agrees to pay restitution of almost $800K to defrauded investors

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued a consent order against Steri Med Solutions LLC and David Edward Fenton, DVM. Fenton, a Columbia, Missouri resident, has agreed to pay $635,592.33 in restitution including interest, and $139,000 to the Missouri Secretary of State Investor Education Protection Fund, which includes investigation costs of $20,000.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missourinet

Missouri budget proposal includes opening two new autism centers

Missouri could be getting two new autism centers. Valerie Huhn, the director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, says the state Legislature passed a state budget proposal that would open two centers in southwest Missouri. “Right now, we do not have an autism center in the southwest area,” she...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Two Stunners at Missouri Lottery Commission Meeting

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Lottery Commission met Thursday in Jefferson City and it brought forth two pieces of bad news. The first is the executive director of the state lottery officially turned in her letter of resignation. Lance Mayfield of Viburnum is the chairman of the lottery commission. He says...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Apprenticeship Missouri hits goal of 20,000 new apprentices nearly three years ahead of schedule

Jefferson City, MO. – The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is excited to announce that Apprenticeship Missouri has surpassed its 2019 goal of serving 20,000 new registered apprentices by 2025. The milestone was met nearly 3 years early thanks to increased efforts with partners and providers throughout the state. Registered Apprenticeship is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway in which workers can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a transferable credential while job creators develop and prepare their future workforce.
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Missouri to spend more than $100M settling pay claims for corrections officers

Missouri corrections officers would receive a back pay settlement and future payments worth more than $100 million under an agreement to end a long-running claim the Department of Corrections was underpaying officers. Under the proposed settlement, the corrections department does not admit any wrongdoing but accepts that the payments are...
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Poll Shows 62 Percent of Missouri Voters Support Recreational Marijuana

As Missouri prepares to potentially decide the fate of recreational marijuana in the state this fall, a new poll offers some encouragement for those in the "pro-" category: More than half of voters are in favor of legalization. The poll, which was conducted by polling firm SurveyUSA between May 11...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri tries to require photo ID to vote, again

Missouri lawmakers have taken another stab at requiring voters show photo ID to cast a ballot. The state Supreme Court threw out the last attempt. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville believes this attempt will pass constitutional muster and the Republican defends the requirement against criticism from Democrats that it would disenfranchise some voters, especially minority voters.
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Truck terminal approved for O'Fallon

Greg Sutton of TransLand Trucking Company had applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a truck terminal on property located on the east side of East Terra Lane, where it intersects with Commerce Drive. The 4.47-acre site currently is vacant and zoned I-1/Light Industrial District. At the May...
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2Now

Cheeses sold in Missouri and other states recalled

KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:. Cottonwood River Cheddar. D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Ford is adding 1,100 third shift workers at its Missouri plant

Ford is adding 1,100 third-shift workers at its Missouri factory. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports the auto company’s 95 million dollar Kansas City expansion is in response to Ford increasing production of its transit van and its new electric transit van. The company currently has about seven thousand workers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bizjournals

Settlement reached on faulty guardrail design that resulted in fatalities in Missouri

A class action settlement has been reached following the seven-year debate about the guardrail end terminals on Missouri's roads. Stueve Siegel Hanson announced Tuesday that an agreement in the amount of $56 million with Fortune 1000 transportation giant Trinity Industries, along with its manufacturing arm, Trinity Highway Products, to remove and replace the four-inch ET Plus guardrail end terminals from Missouri roads. The product is linked to numerous catastrophic and fatal wrecks nationwide.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri hopes to finally shrink months-long wait times for Medicaid coverage

Demonstrators stand outside of the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City on July 1, 2021 and hold signs urging Gov. Mike Parson to fund voter-approved Medicaid expansion (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). Missouri officials vowed again Wednesday to lower the number of days it takes to process Medicaid applications – which...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE

