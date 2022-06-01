ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

By Megan Knight
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
12 lucky Orioles fans will win free Chick-fil-A for a year, courtesy of the Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants.

The contest runs from June 4-August 24. To enter:

  1. Follow @Orioles on Instagram
  2. Take a picture with the life-size Chick-fil-A Cow Bobblehead in the Kids Corner at Oriole Park
  3. Post the photo on Instagram using the hashtag #CowBobbleheadSweepstakes

BALTIMORE, MD
