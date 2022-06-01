ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Body of Eastpointe girl, 17, is in a Macomb landfill, police believe. Now they must find her.

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZion Foster, a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl missing since January, is most likely in a Lenox Township landfill, allegedly killed by...

www.deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl. According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office,  Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lenox Township, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Crime & Safety
Lenox Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Man, 18, accused of shining laser pointer at state police helicopter

Hamtramck — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter early Friday, officials said. The helicopter was on patrol over Wayne County at about 12:10 a.m. Friday when they were struck by a green laser, according to authorities. Troopers in the aircraft saw the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Landfill#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
abc12.com

Michigan man faces trial in girlfriend's killing, mutilation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man accused of fatally strangling his girlfriend and living with her mutilated corpse for more than seven months has been ordered to stand trial in the killing. Matthew Lewinski, 38, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on Thursday on...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police arrest Ypsilanti man in hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

Police have a 23-year-old man in custody following a hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed Gadir Saleh, 12, and injured her older sister on Memorial Day. The unidentified Ypsilanti resident allegedly drove onto the crowded island beach. The Detroit News reports:. The driver of a Mercury four-door car left the...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police search for suspect who killed two men on city's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said three men were riding in a car Wednesday night when one of the men started shooting and only one walked away. Police were called to the shooting just off Evergreen Road near Lyndon Street in Detroit on Wednesday after two men were shot to death.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy