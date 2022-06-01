ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

35-year-old Jaimie Wells killed after a two-vehicle collision in Hammond (Hammond, LA)

 2 days ago

Authorities identified 35-year-old Jaimie Wells, of Rayne, as the woman who lost her life following a rear-end collision on Tuesday morning in Hammond. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish at approximately 8 a.m. [...]

Browse through Today's Louisiana Accident News or search your local traffic.

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
RAYNE, LA
