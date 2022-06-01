Tiny but dangerous — seek shelter during a microburst

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite their tiny name, microbursts can cause big trouble. This weather event can happen when it is raining or even on just a cloudy day. They can also be bad news for pilots. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, we take a look at microbursts and why they can be dangerous.

What you’ll learn in this lesson:

Why microbursts are called microbursts

How a microburst occurs on a sunny day

Why microbursts can make flying dangerous

