Tiny but dangerous — seek shelter during a microburst

By Eric Henrikson, David Yeomans
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite their tiny name, microbursts can cause big trouble. This weather event can happen when it is raining or even on just a cloudy day. They can also be bad news for pilots. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, we take a look at microbursts and why they can be dangerous.

What you’ll learn in this lesson:

  • Why microbursts are called microbursts
  • How a microburst occurs on a sunny day
  • Why microbursts can make flying dangerous
