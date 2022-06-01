ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riders freed after being stuck upside-down at Pennsylvania amusement park

By 6abc Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Thrill-seekers at a Western Pennsylvania amusement park were stuck upside-down after a ride stopped on Monday.

Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, just outside Pittsburgh, says maintenance staff brought the Aero 360 ride back to its designated rest position and evacuated the riders.

Three guests visited the first aid center as a precaution.

The ride remains closed while the incident is investigated.

Comments / 26

creeklife
2d ago

I was upside down on the ring of fire at the york fair for about 10 minutes before they finally got us down. it was the longest 10 minutes ever! No harness either.. just a seat belt and it was impossible to not slip through it. the only thing keeping us from falling off was pushing with our hands on top of the cage. everyone was shouting let us down until we all realized what was going on. I'll never get on a ride that goes upside down with gravity and speed again. that was enough for me!

Amy Fielder
1d ago

I took my kids there all the time. We always had season passes every summer. 1st time I rode the 360 with my youngest I had a heart attack! There's a part of the seat goes up between your legs and the chest harness. My daughter was very tall for her age. Was able to ride everything at 7. She was also very thin. My daughter was almost falling out of the seat! We quit riding the aero360 after that summer. If the shoulder harness malfunctions you're done! With all the ride malfunctions in the last 10 years I'm freaked out to ride anything

Dubbabe
2d ago

I suffer from vertigo, when I was very young I would go on these rides now that I’m older, NO FREAKIN’ WAY, cause being upside down for any length of time I would probably die!!!!

