Easton, MD

At the Academy: Summer Series Programs Begin

By Val Cavalheri
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSucceeding in their effort to be the Eastern Shore’s center for arts and culture, the Academy Art Museum (AAM) is rolling out a new Summer Series program that they hope will be a yearly event. AAM has enlisted the aid of five local creative personalities to design and execute a one-day...

Harris Announces Winner of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) has announced that Emily Alt from Chester, Maryland is the winner of the First District of Maryland’s 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Entitled “Only the Music,” Emily’s work will hang in the halls of Congress for one year, and she will be honored at the annual award winner’s ceremony in Washington, D.C. The drawing was done in a graphite medium.
CHESTER, MD
Local Color during Plein Air Easton Announcement

The 18th Annual Local Color Art Show and Sale promises to be an exceptional opportunity to view and purchase art created by members of the Working Artists Forum and artists from the Delmarva Peninsula. Presented by The Working Artists Forum, the show will be held Wednesday, July 20th through Sunday, July 24th in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Episcopal Church, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton, in conjunction with The Plein Air Easton Art Festival. The Judge for Local Color this year is Tim Kelly, Plein Air Easton’s 2021 Grand Prize Winner. Local Color was juried this year by Mary Viega, the 2021 Plein Air Easton Second Place Award Winner.
EASTON, MD
Juneteenth is Just Around the Corner: A Chat with Organizer John Queen

Chestertown will celebrate the nation’s annual Juneteenth observance with The Frederick Douglass Juneteenth Celebration “Day of Acknowledgment,” Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18, hosted by the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. The event “honoring the history, culture and achievements of African American life on the Eastern Shore” will kick...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Summer Concert Series Announced for Downtown Salisbury's Riverwalk Amphitheater

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District on Friday announced another season of free summer concerts at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury. Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres – all free to attend. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m., with the exception of 3rd Friday weeks – when SBY’s Movies on the River will take place instead. Attendees can enjoy the open-air concert series along Downtown Salisbury’s beautiful riverfront, complete with beer, wine and snacks now through the end of September.
SALISBURY, MD
COVID-19 June 2, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. Community levels in Caroline,...
KENT COUNTY, MD
YMCA of the Chesapeake Announces Community Phase of Queen Anne’s County YMCA/Senior Center

The YMCA of the Chesapeake announces the start of the community phase of fundraising for the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA/Senior Center. The Queen Anne’s County Senior Center will operate five days a week, leading senior-based programming and services. The Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA will support the Senior Center in providing health and enrichment programs, working with the community’s aging population to develop and/or maintain healthy habits and lifestyles and improve their quality of life. Once constructed, this will be the only facility in the community that will have an advance fitness component for seniors.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
Maryland Family To Donate Wheelchair, Raise Funds In Memory Of Son With Special Needs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Timothy “Timmy” Johnson’s parents marked his 25th birthday Wednesday by sorting through old pictures at their Howard County home.  “He fit so much into that life and blessed so many people with his presence,” Timmy’s father, Philip Johnson, said. “I just recall a person who lived a full life.” Timmy died on May 7, 25 days shy of his 25th birthday. He had cerebral palsy, a feeding and seizure disorder, an intellectual disability, and was legally blind. “Even though he had these disabilities, there was nothing stopping him from participating with his family,” Timmy’s mother, Karen Johnson, said. “We didn’t...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The National Music Festival Returns!

The National Music Festival returns to Maryland’s Eastern Shore June 5 – 18 after a two-year hiatus — with 29 concerts, five lectures, and over 200 free open rehearsals in historic Chestertown and the surrounding area. Back in full swing for its 10th anniversary season, the Festival...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Students Suspected of Flying Confederate Flag at Maryland School

Two high school students are suspected of raising a Confederate flag last month at their school in La Plata, Maryland, authorities say. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the La Plata High School students suspected of flying the flag on May 18, they said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not release the students’ names.
LA PLATA, MD
American Idol star, Jay Copeland, makes a visit to his old stomping grounds

SALISBURY, Md.- American Idol star Jay Copeland got a warm welcome home as he returned to his high school Thursday morning. James M. Bennett High School students and teachers lined the halls with signs, balloons, and more. He stopped to take pictures, give out hugs, and even sign his jacket that he wore as a senior in Rock and Roll Revival. Jay then made a stop in the band room to speak with current and former Rock and Roll Revival students, which some of those students said Jay’s an inspiration.
SALISBURY, MD
Eastern Shore prison gives back to the community

WESTOVER, Md. – In Somerset County, where almost 782 pounds of free food is now available to the community thanks to the Eastern Correctional Institution. On Wednesday, the prison celebrated their first garden harvest of the season from the inmate tended gardens. ECI works with the Somerset and Wicomico Counties Health Departments to push these boxes of food out to those who need it most at places like churches and shelters.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
2 of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return

Two of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return next week. The Wilmington Greek Festival is back for its 47th year, offering online ordering and curbside pickup, which proved popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts Monday, June 6 and runs through June 11. St. Anthony’s Italian Festival starts the next day, Sunday, June 12, and this year will go cashless. Patrons ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Best Of the Bay: Food & Drink

Chesapeake Bay foodways run long and deep. Native American people have been enjoying the bounty of the Bay for centuries, evidenced by oyster middens dating as far back as 10,000 B.C. When colonists arrived in the 1600s, they brought new traditions and ingredients designed for surviving transport and feeding a colony. Trading ships brought in spices and flavors from across the globe, and enslaved people brought their African and Caribbean cooking traditions, which they infused into European cuisine. Later generations of immigrants brought their traditions, creating thriving neighborhoods like Baltimore’s Little Italy. That flavorful influx is still happening; go on a food tour today anywhere from Adams Morgan, D.C., to Richmond, Va., and you’ll taste flavors from almost every continent, cooked through a lens of local ingredients.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
UBI: Families in Maryland can get $500 a month- are you eligible?

There is a new proposal for a universal basic income program. If passed, families in Maryland could get $500 per month. June payments: Stimulus checks, tax rebates and UBI. If passed, this program would give 100 families in Annapolis, Maryland $500 a month. The plan will cost $800,000 and would be funded by aid given through the American Rescue Act. Find additional details here.
MARYLAND STATE
Best Ice Cream in Ocean City MD

There's no such thing as too much ice cream! After all, ice cream is the most important meal while visiting Ocean City, Maryland. So, it's imperative that you find the best spots for ice cream in Ocean City. We've narrowed down the options for the best ice cream spots in Ocean City. Read on to discover the best OC Ice Cream.

