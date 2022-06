The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a new recall on June 1 that doesn't have anything to do with peanut butter. (There has been a deluge of peanut butter recalls.) Paris Brothers, Inc. has recalled a limited amount of eight different cheese products that may be contaminated with listeria. The FDA discovered the issue during routine testing, the notice states. The only recalled products were produced from May 4-6 of this year.

