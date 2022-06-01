ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine 2022 wheat crop seen down 42% at 19.2 mln T - traders union

 3 days ago

KYIV, June 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is likely to drop to 19.2 million tonnes from a record 33 million tonnes in 2021, Ukrainian grain traders' union UGA said on Wednesday, though lower exports are seen pushing stocks to record levels. Ukrainian officials and analysts say that...

Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-20 cents, soybeans up 10-12 cents, corn up 5-7 cents

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents * Bargain buying expected in the wheat market but gains limited as traders wait for signs of progress in talks to provide safe shipping channel for wheat out of Ukraine. * CBOT wheat has fallen in five of the past six sessions, losing 12.5% of its value during that stretch. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 16-1/2 cents at $10.57-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 23 cents at $11.51-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 21-3/4 cents at $12.18-3/4. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical rebound expected in corn, with traders saying the market is viewed as oversold after falling 3% in each of the previous two sessions. * Prospects for a boost in U.S. ethanol blending mandates also supported corn. * CBOT July corn last traded up 6-1/2 cents at $7.37-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on concerns about crops in Minnesota and North Dakota. * Private exporters reported the sale of 55,000 tonnes of soybeans to Pakistan for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes of soybeans to Pakistan for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 11-1/2 cents at $17.01-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb on fresh exports

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Thursday, supported recent export sales amid constricting U.S. stocks, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal firmed $2.20 to $414.90 a ton, while CBOT July soyoil firmed 3.33 cents to 81.44 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 352,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Pakistan - 55,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 10, the National Grain Trade Center said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after earlier slide; corn struggles to regain

(Updates with closing prices) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report that the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) firmed 17 cents to $10.58-1/4 a bushel, after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 22-1/4 cents at $7.31-1/4 a bushel. New crop December corn futures added 2-3/4 cents to $6.94-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It's just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They're not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what's keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine seeks UN-backed mission to export grain shipments through Black Sea

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with international partners to create a United Nations-backed mission to restore Black Sea shipping routes and export Ukrainian farm produce, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday. Russia has captured some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and its navy controls major transport...
INDUSTRY
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record Chinese wheat prices raise risk of pricier noodles

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese consumers are likely to have to pay more for food staples like noodles and bread this year, as record wheat prices in the world's top consumer of the grain get passed on to food makers, traders and analysts said. Wheat harvested in China in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far -official

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.5 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a senior official in the ministry of agriculture told Reuters on Saturday. The wheat procurement season ends in August, he added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah Writing by Yasmin Hussein...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt stands to receive $600 mln in wheat import, silo funding from World Bank, EU

CAIRO, June 2 (Reuters) - Egypt stands to access more than $600 million from the World Bank and the European Union to improve its wheat silo system and support government wheat purchases as it struggles with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Under a food security programme pending approval...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Putin willing to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals, says AU chair

DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a willingness to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals during a meeting in Sochi on Friday. Sall added in a statement on Twitter that Putin...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 8-Ukraine's Zelenskiy eyes 'inflection point' as Russia tightens grip on key target

(Adds U.S. sanctions, Russian offer of safe Black Sea passage) * Zelenskiy urges West to step up arms supplies to Ukraine. * Also strike targets in western, southern Ukraine. KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia tightened its grip on a key target in a battle for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region while President Volodymir Zelenskiy pleaded for more Western arms to help Ukraine reach a battlefield "inflection point" and prevail in the war.
POLITICS

