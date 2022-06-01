Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Oldham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR OLDHAM...SOUTHERN DALLAM AND HARTLEY COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Ware to near Romero to 15 miles southeast of Nara Visa, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Adrian and Romero. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DALLAM COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO