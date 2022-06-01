ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPR For Friends And Family Offered By Northern Westchester Hospital’s Center For Healthy Living

 2 days ago
This June Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) Center for Healthy Living featured webinar is to learn a lifesaving skill, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for friends and family. During this in-person class you will learn how to perform adult and child cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the proper treatment to prevent one from choking with videos and hands-on demonstration.

These classes help support the community, and benefit people’s mental and physical health. The other classes in June will be virtual and include chair yoga, smoking cessation, and a healthy cooking class to reduce the risk of thyroid disease. All programs are free unless otherwise specified.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living provides the local community with well-being and youth engagement programming. The center’s interactive virtual lectures and pop-up events allows the community to reach wellness goals, make educated health decisions, and seek engagement and service opportunities. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com .

FEATURED EVENT:

Friends and Family CPR

  • June 13, 10:00-11:00 am IN-PERSON, Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Cost: $30 per person attending the class
  • Friends and Family CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) teaches lifesaving skills. Through this class you will learn how to perform adult and child cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and treatment of choking with videos and hands on demonstration. These skills are taught by American Heart Association instructors. Upon successful completion of this course, you will receive a certificate of participation.
  • Register at: Friends and Family CPR

OTHER EVENTS:

Chair Yoga

  • Cost: Free
  • Mondays and Thursdays, June 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 - 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Live over Zoom
  • Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and moving at your own pace.
  • Register at: Chair Yoga

Smoking Cessation

  • Cost: Free
  • June 2, 9, 16, Live over Microsoft Teams
  • We know it's challenging to quit smoking – we are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a Northern Westchester Hospital Respiratory Therapist. For specific information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu
  • Register at: Smoking Cessation

Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Thyroid Disease

  • Cost: Free
  • June 14, 12:00-1:00 pm, live over Zoom
  • Reducing your risk for chronic disease starts in the kitchen. The foods we eat and prepare for our families can be nourishing, satisfying AND healthy. Join us for a discussion about thyroid health, the connection between thyroid health and chronic disease risk, and what foods and nutrients are thought to support thyroid health. This program will discuss reputable nutrition recommendations and help you put these recommendations into action in your kitchen. Simple health recipes, as well as culinary tips and tricks will be demonstrated to encourage you to make nutritious foods part of your everyday routine.
  • Register at: Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Thyroid Disease

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living#Cpr#Thyroid Disease#Nwh#Eventbrite Com
