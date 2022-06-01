20-year-old Alexander Emm dead after a head-on collision near Wadsworth (Wadsworth, NV)
Authorities identified 20-year-old Alexander Emm, of Yerington, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on May 7 near Wadsworth.
The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 80. According to the investigation reports, officials were notified that a Ford Fiesta failed to stay in its lane in the area of I-80 and USA Parkway.
Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver reportedly made a U-turn and started traveling the wrong way on the freeway. The driver of the Ford, later identified as 20-year-old Alexander Emm, crashed head-on into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Alexander Emm succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Impairment might have been involved in the collision, officials said. No other details are immediately available.
An investigation continues.
