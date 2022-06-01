ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pentagon reports high levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water near bases

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ny66_0fwr7s1h00

The Defense Department is reporting high levels of toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water near several of its bases, according to new data released by the department .

Drinking water testing near bases in Washington state, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan found levels of the chemicals well above a health threshold set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

PFAS is the name for a group of thousands of chemicals, some of which have been linked to health issues such as kidney and testicular cancer and liver damage.

The substances have been used in products such as firefighting foam, which is used by the military. For this reason, PFAS can be found near military bases and can contaminate nearby water.

They are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they build up in the human body and environment instead of breaking down over time.

While it has long been known that PFAS have leached into groundwater near military installations, the new data provides an official glimpse into how it is impacting nearby drinking water.

While the EPA has said that levels of two types of PFAS called PFOA and PFOS should not exceed 70 parts per trillion (ppt) — and states have called for even lower levels — findings at some of the bases far exceed that.

One assessment from October found a sample of drinking water near the Naval Air Station at Washington State’s Whidbey Island contained  4,720 ppt of PFOS. In September, a sample containing 208 ppt of PFOA was detected.

Meanwhile, a drinking water sample near Washington state’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord Yakima Training Center was found to have 800 ppt of PFOS in January. A separate sample from January at the base was found to have 130 ppt of PFOA.

A sample from near Pennsylvania’s Willow Grove base was found to have 864 ppt of PFOS in October.

Meanwhile an August sample from around Florida’s Naval Air Station Whiting Field was found to have 206 ppt of PFOA in August. A sample from December was found to have 130 ppt of PFOS.

A November sample from Michigan’s Camp Grayling Army Airfield was found to have 119 ppt of PFOA.

“These levels are extremely high,” Jared Hayes, policy analyst at the Environmental Working Group, said in a statement.

“For too long, service members and people living in communities near military installations have been the victims of the Pentagon’s failure to act,” Hayes added.

A Department of Defense (DOD) spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment. but the findings note that where PFOA or PFOS levels exceeded the EPA’s advisory as a result of department activities, the DOD “immediately took actions to address the drinking water exposure.”

The department was required to disclose the drinking water testing under fiscal 2022’s National Defense Authorization Act .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man in U-Haul leads Beloit Police on chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested Johnny Curtis-Smith, 46, for reportedly driving a U-Haul erratically through Rock County and trying to run from officers. According to police, officers tried to stop Curtis-Smith at 10:22 a.m. near Highways 11 and 51, but he drove off and into Beloit. Police followed, and his vehicle crashed near […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers

Brenda Hampton first came across the toxic industrial compound PFAS after finding it was part of the cocktail of contaminants that tainted the drinking water in her North Alabama community.Hampton, who believes the contaminated water contributed to kidney problems she and other residents suffer, soon learned the chemicals were found in another source that hit close to home — fast food wrappers, boxes and plates.Knowing her three daughters and eight grandchildren ate their share of burgers and fries, she joined the national fight in 2020 to ban PFAS in food packaging. "Everybody is eating fast food. Fast food is...
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Drinking Water#Water Testing#Chemicals#The Defense Department#Pfas#Pfoa#Pfos
Popculture

Whole Foods Recall Issued Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular product sold in Whole Foods Market grocery stores all over the country. Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Customers are advised to examine their refrigerators closely, as the recalled products were sold in 49 states.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Cheese Sold in 9 States Recalled Due to Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a new recall on June 1 that doesn't have anything to do with peanut butter. (There has been a deluge of peanut butter recalls.) Paris Brothers, Inc. has recalled a limited amount of eight different cheese products that may be contaminated with listeria. The FDA discovered the issue during routine testing, the notice states. The only recalled products were produced from May 4-6 of this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shots fired overnight in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired overnight. Crews were called to Pauline Avenue, just north of Auburn Street, around 12 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Injuries reported after crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Rockford intersection is now open after a multi-vehicle crash. Crews were called to the scene of Whitman and N. Main Streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A car, SUV and school bus were involved. One person had to be pulled from the car, and minor injuries were reported. It is […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Agriculture Online

‘Large supply gaps’ coming, says No. 2 U.S. turkey processor

Bird flu will have a “meaningful impact” on turkey supplies in coming months, said the head of Hormel Foods, the second-largest turkey processor in the country, on Thursday. Chief executive Jim Snee said Hormel anticipated “large supply gaps” for its Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in the months ahead because of flock losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy