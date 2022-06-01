1 person hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a wall, tree in Las Vegas; DUI suspected be a factor (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday morning, one person was hospitalized after a car smashed into a wall and a tree in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at 3:12 a.m. on Nellis and Flamingo Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle crashed into a wall and a tree for reasons that are yet to be known. On arrival, paramedics took one person to the hospital with serious but non-fatal injuries.

There was a driver and four occupants in the vehicle. The driver was suspected to be impaired at the time of the collision. The southbound lanes of Nellis were shut down for three hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under review.

Source: 8 News Now