Gardnerville, NV

28-year-old Logan Scott Abrose dead after a motorcycle crash in Gardnerville (Gardnerville, NV)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
Authorities identified 28-year-old Logan Scott Abrose as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 24 in Gardnerville.

The fatal motorcycle crash was reported at about 8:25 p.m. on Bently Parkway and Orchard Road. According to the investigation reports, a 2013 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by Logan Scott Abrose, of Gardnerville, swerved off the paved road and hit two trees while going south.

Due to the impact, Abrose was thrown from the motorcycle. Abrose suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Speed and impairment seemed to have contributed to the accident. No further details were provided.

An investigation is continuing.

June 1, 2022

Source: News 4 & Fox 11

