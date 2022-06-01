Car flips, downs power lines in Granby Street crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car flipped on its roof in a crash that downed power lines Wednesday morning on Granby Street in Norfolk near the former DePaul hospital.
It happened just before 5:40 a.m. at Granby and Kingsley Lane, but was still not cleared as of 8:30 a.m.
Dispatchers did not have details about injuries or the cause, but said the crash knocked down power lines.
As of 8:40 a.m., Dominion Energy’s outage map showed 128 customers were without power.
Check back for updates.
