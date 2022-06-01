ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irasburg doctor brings supplies to Ukraine

By Tracy Davis Pierce
Barton Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the war in Ukraine rages on, a woman from Irasburg recently headed into the fray, with a small team of colleagues and more than 1,000 pounds of medicine and emergency medical supplies. Earlier...

bartonchronicle.com

VTDigger

49 Emerge Vermont alums on the ballot in 2022

Burlington, Vermont—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, saw 49 alums officially file to run following Vermont’s qualifying day on May 26th. The primary election will be held on August 9th with the general election being held on November 8th. These candidates represent the unique diversity of Vermont, coming from the different communities, backgrounds, and identities that make up the state. In fact, 39% of alums on the ballot are members of the New American Majority: Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women.
Barton Chronicle

Honors due

Representative Vicki Strong, of Albany, holds up a case holding medals earned by her son Marine Corps Sergeant Jesse Strong.  In 2005 Sergeant Strong died in combat in Iraq. It was only recently, that with the encouragement of John Wilson and Heather Lafont, that the Strong family received the honors due to their son. Major Dan Bartlett, the commander of the North Country Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, who also spoke Monday at Newport’s Memorial Day ceremony applauds. For more about Memorial Day in Orleans County please see this week’s Chronicle.
NEWPORT, VT
Barton Chronicle

Fire at Chaput Farms

Firefighters from the Newport Center Fire Department respond to a call at Chaput Family Farms outside of North Troy Wednesday afternoon. Gas and oil from an old feed truck, combined with burning tires that held down a silage pile, sent a pillar of black smoke up into the sky that was visible for miles around. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
NORTH TROY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Brownington picks community goals

BROWNINGTON — In a national climate of polarized discourse, Brownington was a shining example of polite and respectful discussion and decision-making Wednesday night as community members chose their top three priorities during their second community visit. The group’s top two priorities, were “expand community events” and “improve road safety and maintenance,” but there was enough energy around a third item that it was also chosen as a top priority: “boost local food access and agriculture.”
BROWNINGTON, VT
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Littleton mom and pop hardware store stands the test of time

The Town of Littleton is in the process of what some have described as a grand “social experiment,” with the rebuilding and revitalization of the town’s commercial sector. The addition of Blue Jay Bistro, the much-anticipated opening of the new private school Littleton Academy, along with several new businesses makes Main Street their new home. But there is one business that has stood the test of time, weathering the seasons, and faithfully serving the community.
LITTLETON, NC
WCAX

Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital

WATERVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s newest residents has a unique claim -- she was born while her parents crossed a covered bridge. It was at the Kissing Bridge in Waterville that Vivienne June decided to make her presence known to the world, just as her parents were driving through the bridge and on the way to the hospital.
WATERVILLE, VT

