ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Add shortage of movie popcorn to nation’s woes

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Lazarus
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz37z_0fwr60qr00

( KTLA ) – Hollywood has been popping champagne corks over the success of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, which raked in the most Memorial Day weekend box-office bucks ever.

But there’s a new problem looming: a shortage of movie popcorn and other pricy snacks.

Operators of movie theaters were reportedly nervous at the recent CinemaCon industry confab about being able to stock their concession stands for the summer and holiday moviegoing seasons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains, told the paper .

And it’s not just popcorn. Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.

What are the risks of food shortages? Vittert weighs in.

This is obviously a major concern for theater operators, who rely on concession-stand sales for much of their livelihood.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the Journal.

For now, the popcorn problem hasn’t affected most consumers. But that could change if behind-the-scenes supply woes continue, suppliers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

18-year-old turns herself in for murder of 12-year-old, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive. Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Victim, gunman identified in MS Amazon shooting

UPDATE: Memphis police confirm that the suspect in the Amazon shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi was killed in an officer-involved shooting at 3:20 p.m. The suspect was spotted by police in a white Honda near Whitten Road and I-40. The suspect was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Horn Lake Police have identified the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
WJTV 12

Woman turns herself in for Hattiesburg identity theft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman turned herself in to Hattiesburg police in connection to an identity theft investigation. Police said Candy McLaurin, 36, of Lamar County, had an active warrant for her arrest for allegedly using someone else’s identity to take out a loan and credit card. Officers said McLaurin turned herself in to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
JOURDANTON, TX
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for armed robbery at Carter Jewelers in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Carter Jewelers. The robbery happened on Thursday, May 26 at the store on Pemberton Square Boulevard. An employee told police a woman wanted to see a ring from the glass case. Police said the woman, who was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Wall Street#Ktla#Cinemacon#The Wall Street Journal#Preferred Popcorn#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

4 students were the last victims of Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

New age progression picture shows Myra Lewis at 10

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis. The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years. Lewis was last seen on March 1, 2014, in Camden, Mississippi. She was wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-Riverwalk employee indicted for cheating at gambling

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Riverwalk Casino employee has been indicted for cheating at gambling. Vicksburg Daily News reported Valinda Jackson has been accused of using her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by manually entering the wrong numbers into the system, resulting in money lost by the casino. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana applications open in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday, June 1 marks the first official day for online registration for all types of medical marijuana licenses. Applicants were able to apply as early as 8:00 a.m. The applications for licenses and registration for businesses, practitioners, patients, and work permits are available for applicants that qualify at. the Mississippi State […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Lowest-earning counties in Mississippi

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi county official faces felony drug charge, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman were arrested on drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, June 1. Deputies said they received information about possible criminal activity on Cedar Hill Lane. They said Edward Heaton was in possession of about 16 grams of meth. Additionally, Courtney Welch was charged with possession of […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mom arrested after 4 kids test positive for meth

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville mother faces four felony charges of child abuse after her children all tested positive for meth. The Laurel Leader Call reported someone familiar with the family notified Child Protective Services (CPS) of the situation. Once hair-follicle tests came back positive for meth for her one, two, six, and seven-year-old […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for being felon in possession of firearm in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter announced a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and five years for possessing a stolen firearm. On August 12, 2019, Hattiesburg police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle […]
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Hattiesburg Exxon shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 28. Officers said the shooting happened at in an Exxon parking lot on U.S. 98. One man suffered a gunshot to his leg. Anyone with information about the man pictured can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy