ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Add shortage of movie popcorn to nation’s woes

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Lazarus
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PFld_0fwr5urZ00

( KTLA ) – Hollywood has been popping champagne corks over the success of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, which raked in the most Memorial Day weekend box-office bucks ever.

But there’s a new problem looming: a shortage of movie popcorn and other pricy snacks.

Operators of movie theaters were reportedly nervous at the recent CinemaCon industry confab about being able to stock their concession stands for the summer and holiday moviegoing seasons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The latest in your entertainment news

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains, told the paper .

And it’s not just popcorn. Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.

This is obviously a major concern for theater operators, who rely on concession-stand sales for much of their livelihood.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the Journal.

For now, the popcorn problem hasn’t affected most consumers. But that could change if behind-the-scenes supply woes continue, suppliers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
FOX8 News

‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ passes through NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — House Bill 755, better known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” passed through the North Carolina Senate on Wednesday. “Schools shouldn’t be withholding information from parents about their child’s well-being. This bill establishes transparency as the new norm in education,” said Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Sen. Deanna Ballard. Features of the […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Cinemacon#The Wall Street Journal#Popcorn#Preferred Popcorn#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina? 5 things you should know

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be thinking that the possibility of legal use for marijuana in medical treatment is going to make it easier for you to get high. The North Carolina Senate could consider a bill as soon as Thursday morning that would legalize medical marijuana, which would be a landmark in the state, […]
FOX8 News

Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle in Reidsville last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release. Wayne Anthony Lee Jr., 36, was arrested in Hight Point or discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX8 News

Medical pot bill resurfaces in NC Senate, heading to floor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation authorizing marijuana for medical use in North Carolina and developing a system to grow, sell and regulate cannabis is back on the front burner in the Senate. The rules committee approved the measure Wednesday, nine months after it last surfaced. The first floor vote is expected Thursday. The measure would […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Alamance County man charged with statutory rape

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple crimes related to inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies got a report of a sexual assault that occurred to a minor in Alamance County, the investigation identified Mario David Gutierrez-Carillo, 35, […]
FOX8 News

Teen drowns during family outing on Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family outing on Belews Lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned Wednesday.  Rescue crews were called out to the lake at 5:30 p.m., according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry.  A search team was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp. Crews located the body after a […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy