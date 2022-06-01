YU Panelists Discuss Dating At West Hempstead Forum

Renowned author and speaker Rabbi Lazer Brody came to New York from Israel for a nationwide tour in loving memory of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein zt”l. Chazaq organized a special event with him in Brooklyn and a special singles event in Roslyn to packed audiences both nights. One of the main highlights of his trip was visiting the Chazaq headquarters, where he was blown away by the extent of Chazaq’s outreach. He stated that Chazaq is “changing the face of Judaism in the United States. It’s such an honor and privilege to be here, because anywhere that we’re saving Jewish souls and bringing them closer to Hashem that’s the whole ballgame.” He finished with a message to the general public, saying that “if you want to get Gan Eden, then help Chazaq any way you can. Be it volunteering, or financially. If we help Chazaq then we’re a partner in saving neshamahs, and if you help save neshamahs, then it’s a guaranteed, signed check that you will walk into Gan Eden.” Chazaq has saved thousands of kids, transferring them from public schools to Yeshivas and offering after-school and Sunday school programs.

ROSLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO