West Hempstead, NY

YU Panelists Discuss Dating At West Hempstead Forum

queensjewishlink.com
 2 days ago

This month will mark my eighth year of marriage, and as most of my friends are married with families of their own, it is easy to forget about the difficulties, frustrations, and questions relating to dating. I was curious to hear if things have changed in frum dating and matchmaking since...

queensjewishlink.com

Daily Voice

Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Proud Boys once again march through Rockville Centre

For the second time in six months, the alt-right political group known as the Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre. Dozens of people joined its procession across Sunrise Highway on May 21, and down North Village Road as people watched from the sidewalks and inside local businesses. Some were observed giving the OK hand gesture, which has become associated with “white power,” and labeled a hate symbol in 2019 by the Anti-Defamation League.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Rabbi Lazer Brody Visits Chazaq

Renowned author and speaker Rabbi Lazer Brody came to New York from Israel for a nationwide tour in loving memory of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein zt”l. Chazaq organized a special event with him in Brooklyn and a special singles event in Roslyn to packed audiences both nights. One of the main highlights of his trip was visiting the Chazaq headquarters, where he was blown away by the extent of Chazaq’s outreach. He stated that Chazaq is “changing the face of Judaism in the United States. It’s such an honor and privilege to be here, because anywhere that we’re saving Jewish souls and bringing them closer to Hashem that’s the whole ballgame.” He finished with a message to the general public, saying that “if you want to get Gan Eden, then help Chazaq any way you can. Be it volunteering, or financially. If we help Chazaq then we’re a partner in saving neshamahs, and if you help save neshamahs, then it’s a guaranteed, signed check that you will walk into Gan Eden.” Chazaq has saved thousands of kids, transferring them from public schools to Yeshivas and offering after-school and Sunday school programs.
ROSLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanville moves on after 20 years

We had employees who were with us from the beginning, and you get to know their lives and their families' lives.”. It’s been a long and difficult journey for members of the Bevilacqua family, who owned Oceanville Mason Supply, on South Long Beach Road, for nearly 20 years. Even through tragedy, the family has endured, literally laying the groundwork for some of the best-known structures in Oceanside and Rockville Centre. Oceanville provided the bricks for the Madison Theatre and the first dormitory at Molloy College, and sand and salt for Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Tifereth Israel served Glen Cove for 125 years

A cocktail party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Zoom watch party from 6 to 7 p.m. will be held to honor the 125th anniversary of Congregation Tifereth Israel on June 12. As part of the celebration, the Shapiro family will be honored for having five generations of members. Tickets...
GLEN COVE, NY
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Molloy celebrates final graduation as a college

After two long years defined by the absence of in-person interactions, students at Rockville Centre’s Molloy College finally got to walk onto a graduation stage at the Nassau Coliseum on May 24. The school celebrated its 64th and final commencement as a college before changing its name to Molloy...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

L.I. officials protest a state bill—and win

Dozens of Long Island county, town and village elected officials, as well as scores of concerned suburban residents, converged for a news conference at Tobay Beach in Massapequa on May 27 to protest a bill in the state legislature (S6917C). Present at the mews conference was a broad, bipartisan contingent...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest in hit-and-run death of mother of 5 on Long Island

NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police have arrested a Brentwood woman for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Commack woman in Hauppauge on May 23. Madeline Henriquez, 22, is charged with manslaughter and other charges. The vehicle went off of the road around 10:15 p.m. and hit Cherokee Fletcher, 28,...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
365traveler.com

28 AMAZING WEEKEND GETAWAYS FROM NYC YOU’LL ADORE

While big city living is fun, hectic, and thrilling, it’s sometimes nice to get out, have a breather and let loose! Whether you’re thinking about a quick little road trip to dip your toes in the ocean or looking forward to a new experience to a further destination, escaping NYC for a weekend getaway is always a great idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
noambramson.org

Another Great Business Opens

Very glad to welcome another terrific business to our growing downtown: Hair House, a boutique salon with a devoted clientele, including Katie Couric, who was on hand for the opening celebration. Dana Fiore, the founder and owner, moved her thriving business from its previous location in the Bronx, and is already enjoying even greater success here in New Rochelle. And as the first commercial tenant at the base of the new apartment building at 360 Huguenot Street, Hair House sets an excellent standard for more openings to come.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection With Overdose Deaths Of Four On East End Of Long Island

Two Long Island men are facing charges for conspiring to distribute drugs that led to the deaths of four people in the East End last summer, federal prosecutors announced. Riverhead residents Marquis Douglas - also known as “Prince,” and “President,” age 36 - and Jesse “Jah” Pace, age 38, were charged in Central Islip federal court with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.
RIVERHEAD, NY

