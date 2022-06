When Hartwell residents turned out in May to install plants at the site of a new downtown park, UGA alumna Elizabeth Crimmins was right there alongside them in the dirt. Crimmins, who earned her Master of Landscape Architecture from the UGA College of Environment and Design on May 13, designed the Hartwell Park as part of her work as a graduate assistant with the Archway Partnership.

